LAFCU essay winners write about how to change the future of the workplace

Four Michigan students have been awarded $5,000 scholarships for penning the winning essays in LAFCU's 2023 Write to Educate Contest.

Each student wrote on this topic: If you had the opportunity to change the future of the workplace, what would you change and why?

In addition to their winnings, LAFCU will done $500 each to the four charities the essay winners chose.

Here are the winning essays:

Embrace diversity and inclusion, remote work, AI

The current state of the workforce is facing many challenges and inefficiencies, with employees feeling overworked, undervalued and disconnected from their companies. In many organizations, there is a lack of diversity, equity and inclusion, leading to a homogeneous and uninspired workplace culture.

In addition, outdated HR practices, inflexible work arrangements, and a lack of investment in employee development and well-being are stifling productivity and engagement.

If I had the opportunity to change the future of the workplace, I would focus on three main areas: promoting diversity and inclusion, empowering remote work, and integrating artificial intelligence.

Firstly, promoting diversity and inclusion is vital to creating a successful and innovative workplace. This means fostering an environment where all individuals feel valued, regardless of their race, gender, sexual orientation or background. This not only creates a more harmonious work environment, but it also brings a variety of perspectives to the table, leading to better problem-solving and decision-making.

To achieve this, companies must adopt policies and practices that promote diversity and inclusion, such as implementing training, creating employee resource groups, and offering equal opportunities for all employees.

Promoting diversity and inclusion is simply the right thing to do. Everyone deserves to be treated with respect and dignity, and a workplace that values diversity and inclusion sends a powerful message about the importance of equality and fairness.

Landon Berchiatti is a LAFCU essay scholarship winner

Secondly, empowering remote work is becoming increasingly important in the modern workplace. With advancements in technology, it’s now possible for employees to work from anywhere in the world, and this trend is only set to continue. Remote work offers numerous benefits, including increased flexibility, improved work-life balance, and reduced commute time and cost.

To fully embrace remote work, companies must invest in technology and infrastructure to support it, as well as establish clear guidelines and policies. They must also work to create a culture of trust, in which employees are held accountable for their work, regardless of their location. Remote work has the potential to improve access to talent, regardless of location. Companies can hire the best people from anywhere in the world, rather than being limited to a local talent pool. This leads to a more diverse and inclusive workforce, as well as a more competitive and innovative workplace.

Finally, the integration of artificial intelligence into the workplace has the potential to revolutionize the way we work.

AI can automate repetitive tasks, freeing up time for employees to focus on higher-level tasks. It can also analyze large amounts of data to provide valuable insights, helping organizations make better decisions. However, to fully realize the benefits of AI, companies must ensure it is used ethically and responsibly. This means taking steps to protect personal data, avoiding biased algorithms, and ensuring that AI does not displace human workers.

In conclusion, if given the opportunity to change the future of the workplace, I would focus on promoting diversity and inclusion, empowering remote work, and integrating artificial intelligence. By doing so, we can create a more inclusive, flexible, and innovative workplace in which employees can thrive and organizations can succeed.

— Landon Berchiatti, Mattawan High School

Performance-based pay would improve workplace

If I was presented with the opportunity to change and enhance the workplace, I would enforce the concept of performance-based pay. This ensures that each individual is getting paid based on how hard they work.

If this was the case, workers would be receiving a true salary that correlates strongly with their work performance. Along with this, more individuals would be motivated to work harder at their jobs, instead of completing the bare minimum. When the bare minimum is completed, the company does not produce all that is expected. This concept would then motivate its workers to successfully get the job done. Similarly, it would also allow for workers to become more competitive in their working environments.

Halle Curtis is a LAFCU essay scholarship winner

Along with performance-based pay, I would enhance the concept of bonuses being based on overproduction of an item. The reason behind this is that once a worker has met the expected amount of product produced, they will be presented with the opportunity to gain extra pay or leave early. With either option, the worker will be allowed a choice, whether that be to work for extra money or leave once all of the job has been done for the day. This would allow for some individuals to have a less strict working environment, in order for them to go home to their personal lives after everything has been completed.

Similar to the performance-based pay, the concept of changing how a bonus works will motivate each person to reach their goal of production. This will then enhance the status of the company and every individual will prosper from this concept.

Lastly, every manufacturing company should have a day care system for families to utilize. The reason behind this is some families can't afford the luxury of sending their children to day care which causes parents to miss work in order for them to take care of their kids.

With a day care system that is directly provided by the company, workers would no longer have to struggle with the worry of not being able to provide for their children, which would come along with the inability to attend work. This concept would then come full circle when related to an individual’s ability to work overtime to receive bonuses based on production. Instead of having to leave work to take care of children, a worker would be provided with the opportunity to make more money based on the simple addition of a day care system provided by each manufacturing company.

With the enforcement of performance-based pay, bonuses based on overproduction, and child care for each worker, the workplace has the opportunity to be enhanced into something greater. The beneficial aspects of these concepts will allow for both the company and the individual to thrive in the working environment. Products will be produced to the expected amount and companies will be able to get the items out efficiently.

Along with this, each person will have motivation to work for extra money instead of slowly going through the motions each day. The addition of a day care will also allow for parents to not have to worry about the location of their children. As these changes are made, the workplace will prosper and develop into a more positive environment for each individual.

— Halle Curtis, Hanover-Horton High School

Close the gender gap in pay; address biased behaviors

Over the years, women have paved the way for equality around the globe by setting new standards and relentlessly fighting for women’s rights. Granted, we have come a long way when it comes to women’s equality in general, however, when it comes to specifically women’s equality in the workplace, we are still lacking.

Whether it’s the gender pay gap, or discriminatory behavior and biases, businesses can start to close these gaps by creating fair compensation and promotion procedures, and holding people accountable for any gender bias they may present in order to create a more inclusive workplace.

Ever Pratt-Hart is a LAFCU essay scholarship winner

Women, who are equally as capable as their male counterparts, are still being denied equal pay simply on the basis of gender. Equal pay for equal work is a basic concept that people have been fighting for for years, yet it still hasn’t been fixed on a national level.

Currently, women earn 82 cents to the man’s dollar, according to a study done by the Pew Research Center in 2022. Similarly, in 2002, those numbers were 80 cents to the dollar. That’s 20 years with a marginal difference.

While pay gap deniers typically observe that this difference may be the result of care-giving responsibilities, research done by The Jane Waldfogel Foundation has shown the pay gap between mothers and non-mothers is insignificant. This exhibits that women will face bias no matter what their priorities are.

Our society has a habit of making excuses for the constant discrimination of women, even though it is one of the most pressing issues in most countries to this day. We can't become numb to mistreatment, because no matter how convenient and traditional, it is not normal. Ensuring that fair compensation procedures are in place can help combat this issue in order to level the playing field, and ultimately, make equal opportunity truly possible.

The workplace can be a very hostile place for women and this needs to be addressed in order to cultivate, care for, and inspire generations of driven women to come. Women are more likely to experience microaggressions, have their judgment questioned, and to be held to a higher standard when it comes to appearance and dress code in the workplace.

A study published by McKinsey & Company in 2022, found that women received significantly less promotions than men — about 85 to 100. Women are oftentimes automatically being viewed as less competent, no matter their prior experience or other qualifications. It’s crucial to take action against this kind of treatment of women in the workplace, because In the 21st century, advancements in a person’s career means advancements in a person’s state of living.

Employees and bosses alike need to be held accountable for any gender bias they may present, not only to create a non-discriminatory workplace, but also to improve quality of life for women.

Although biased behavior and action toward women has become normalized, the fight for our rights is still not over, and changing how we treat women in the workplace puts us one step closer to egalitarianism. It is imperative that we change for the sake of equal living and opportunity for women, because simply put, women are human beings deserving of equal rights.

— Ever Pratt-Hart, Grand Ledge High School

Focus on workers' well-being, work-life balance

If I had the opportunity to change the workplace, I would prioritize employee well-being and work-life balance. It’s important to recognize that work is a part of our lives, but it should not consume our entire existence.

Creating a workplace culture that values and supports employees’ well-being and happiness is crucial to overall success and productivity.

One of the biggest changes in the workplace is pushing for more flexibility in work hours and locations. The traditional 9-to-5 workday can be very rigid, and commuting to and from work can be stressful or time-consuming. Giving employees the option to work remotely or choose their own hours can make a difference in their overall happiness and job satisfaction. Flexibility can also lead to increased productivity, as employees can work during the hours they feel most productive and focused.

Chloe Eden is a LAFCU essay scholarship winner.

Another important part of employee well-being is mental health support. Work-related stress is a real issue for many people, and it’s crucial for employers to provide resources to help their employees deal with that stress.

By offering counseling or therapy services, companies can show that they value their employees’ mental health and well-being. Additionally, creating a workplace culture that promotes open communication and supports employees in times of stress can also be very beneficial.

Diversity and inclusion are also key to creating a positive workplace environment. Employees should feel valued and respected no matter their background, identity or beliefs. By promoting diversity and inclusivity, companies can create a workplace in which everyone feels comfortable and supported. This can lead to increased creativity, collaboration and innovation as employees from different backgrounds bring unique perspectives and ideas to the table.

Encouraging sustainable work practices, such as reducing waste and energy consumption, can create a healthier and more environmentally friendly workplace. This can contribute to employee well-being, as it shows the company is committed to creating a better future for everyone.

Additionally, companies can prioritize employee well-being by promoting a healthy work-life balance. This can involve offering paid time off, encouraging employees to take breaks throughout the day, and avoiding an excessive workload. For example, right now I have a part-time job while attending school full time, which can be incredibly draining. I would feel much happier if I was offered more breaks, even if small, to prevent me from becoming too overwhelmed. When employees feel like they can balance their work and personal lives, they are more likely to be happy and productive.

Finally, I believe technology can play a big role in promoting employee well-being and work-life balance. Automation and other technological innovations can help streamline tasks and free up time for employees to focus on more meaningful work. This can reduce employee workload and stress levels, which can ultimately lead to increased happiness and job satisfaction.

Prioritizing employee well-being and work-life balance should be a top priority for any workplace. By offering more flexibility in work hours and locations, providing mental health support, promoting diversity and inclusion, encouraging sustainable work practices, prioritizing a healthy work-life balance, and integrating technology, companies can create a workplace culture that values and supports its employees. This can lead to increased productivity, employee retention, and overall success.

— Chloe Eden, Fenton High School

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: LAFCU essay winners write about how to change future of workplace