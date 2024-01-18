LAFD touts better rescue tech since 1994 Northridge quake
Southern California has seen major advances in building design and rescue techniques since the devastating Northridge earthquake in 1994.
Southern California has seen major advances in building design and rescue techniques since the devastating Northridge earthquake in 1994.
The former No. 6 pick could still face discipline from an NBA investigation.
Controversy continues to surround the world of AI-generated imagery, and even as AI-generated images used in elections became a source of concern this week at the World Economic Forum, startups continue to plow the new furrow of AI tools for creators. The latest is Recraft, an AI graphic design generator aimed at professionals, which has raised a $12 million Series A round led by Khosla Ventures in Silicon Valley, together with former GitHub CEO, Nat Friedman. Admittedly there are now myriad Generative AI design tools out there, such as Jasper, Adobe Sensei, Let’s Enhance, and many others.
Ford just revealed the NHRA Mustang Dark Horse Funny Car that'll hit the drag strip this year.
Wondering if you can use a credit card at an ATM? It’s possible, but it’s expensive. Here’s what to know before you use your card to withdraw money.
Cleveland-based electric motorcycle startup Land Moto is looking to diversify by powering up the battery design side of its tech, and has raised $3 million (on top of $7 million raised last summer) to do so in 2024. Land's primary product is a striking electric motorbike called the District, which sits somewhat at the intersection of e-bike and motorcycle. Just as some carmakers have flirted with the idea of having your electric car act as a home battery, why shouldn't your electric bike do the same, to a lesser extent?
Notion launched a calendar app Wednesday, built and reskinned from Cron, the calendar startup the company bought in 2022. Tight platform-wide integration will be the appeal for Notion’s “tens of millions of users.”
Investors are treading carefully after policymakers warned again about betting too hard on early interest rate cuts.
Packing a higher-res camera, a brighter screen and a whole host of new AI features, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is setting the bar for every other flagship phone due out later this year.
Here's how the specs of the new Samsung S24 compares to those of its closest rivals, Apple's iPhone 15 and Google's Pixel 8.
Samsung just unveiled its new flagship Galaxy S24 smartphone line and pre-orders are already live. You can get a $200 gift card by pre-ordering from Amazon and entering a code.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Gemini, Google's cutting-edge generative AI model family, is coming to Samsung's new flagship smartphone -- the Galaxy S24. Google and Samsung made the announcement to coincide with the Galaxy S24's unveiling this afternoon. On Galaxy S24 phones, Gemini -- specifically Gemini Pro, a mid-range model designed for a range of tasks -- will power components of Samsung’s Notes, Voice Recorder and Keyboard apps, delivering what Google describes as "better summarization features."
General Motors is recalling around 66 electric delivery vans made by its BrightDrop subsidiary after the front drive units in at least two of them caught fire late last year. The automaker says it's still investigating the root cause of the fires, but believes a manufacturing defect may have caused the drive pinion to pierce the drive unit casing, creating an oil leak that could catch fire during heavy use. GM says in paperwork filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that it believes the defect was limited to its larger EV600 vehicles built between November 24, 2021 and May 24, 2022.
This glorious goo boldly goes where no conventional cleaners dare to tread. Save more than 30% with this deal.
Here are the 10 top performers from the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.
Be’ery demonstrated and proved his findings in tests performed with WhatsApp numbers controlled by TechCrunch. While revealing where users have WhatsApp running is not the most dangerous leak of information, digital security experts agree that it’s not an ideal situation, and, in some cases, it could help hackers target WhatsApp users. Meta’s spokesperson Zade Alsawah told TechCrunch that the company received Be’ery’s research and concluded that the app’s current design “is what users want and expect.”
Build a Rocket Boy, a Scotland-headquartered game development company founded by one of the former lead developers behind the Grand Theft Auto franchise, today announced it has raised $110 million in a Series D round of funding. Leslie Benzies is perhaps better known as the former president of Rockstar North, driving development of its smash hit Grand Theft Auto series starting from the third installment in 2001, through each subsequent title until departing the company in 2016 following a 17-month sabbatical. A substantial portion of the complaints were thrown out in court two years later, with the parties finally reaching a confidential settlement in 2019.
Sierra Space is joining Rocket Lab as a current or formerly VC-backed space company to land a major satellite deal with the military. The Space Development Agency (SDA) selected Sierra, along with Lockheed Martin and L3Harris, to build 54 satellites in deals collectively worth $2.5 billion. The news, announced today, follows news from last week that Rocket Lab landed a similar contract for up to $515 million.
The 2024 Porsche Macan EV aces an unscientific range test, covering 298 miles at an average speed over 60 mph, an indicated 7 miles left in the 'tank.'
The Last of Us Part II Remastered, a $10 upgrade for people who own the original PS4 version game, is a no-brainer for fans of the series.