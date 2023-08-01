Laffitte sentencing: His family, friends plea for mercy

Sentencing for Russell Laffitte, the heir to a Hampton County banking dynasty, is beginning in a federal court in Charleston, South Carolina. Laffitte, formerly the CEO of Palmettor State Bank in Hampton, was convicted for his role in helping Alex Murdaugh steal from clients and his law firm.

Judge Richard Gergel is expected to sentence Laffitte later on Tuesday.

12:13 p.m. — Russell Laffitte’s wife, family, friends make plea for mercy

“I realize there are people in this courtroom who have lost so much,” said Laffitte’s, Suzy, but she pleaded with Judge Gergel to “as you determine our family’s future today, please consider that Russell is so many things to so many people.”

Recounting how Laffitte asked her to marry him after just two months of dating, Laffitte’s wife said that her love for her husband continues to grow every day. Laffitte has been unable to sleep and lost weight as he “constantly questioned” why he didn’t do a better job for the victims.

Laffitte has been described as a trusted linchpin of his family and his community, with longtime friends recounting how he led local fundraisers and would work the concession stand at school sports games.

“He is usually the first person that every member of the family, whatever the generation, reach out to for help and advice,” Suzy said.

Nine friends and family members will offer testimony before Gergel about Laffitte’s character. One friend, a fellow banker, described Laffitte as a “gentle giant” who comforted him after the death of his son and once drove six hours to bring him a generator after a hurricane.

11:09 a.m. — Judge rules that Laffitte’s sentence must be based on all money stolen

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Gergel overruled a battery of objections made by Laffitte’s lawyers. Gergel’s rapid fire rulings represent a setback to defense attorneys’ attempt to limit what the judge can consider when deciding on a sentence, including the amount of money stolen.

Gergel appeared almost amused as he quickly shot down some of the objections raised by Laffitte’s attorneys, who argued that the court should not consider unauthorized loans that Laffitte extended to Murdaugh in imposing a sentence.

Regarding one $750,000 loan Laffitte extended to Murdaugh to make renovations to his Edisto Beach house, Gergel asked, “Was it used for the beach house?”

“In the end it was not,” Laffitte’s attorney responded.

“What do you mean ‘in the end?’” Gergel asked, before overruling the objection.

While he acknowledged that Murdaugh was the “leader” of the scheme, Gergel called Laffitte an “integral” player. The banker’s actions constituted “a serious, severe abuse of public trust,” Gergel said.

10:40 a.m. — Laffitte-Murdaugh scheme was ‘extraordinarily complex,’ says judge

Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Limehouse summarized a few of the ways Murdaugh and Laffitte concealed the movement of more than $1 million. On one occasion, Laffitte broke a $25,000 payment into a $16,000 money order and $9,000 in cash to avoid reporting requirements.

On another occasion, Laffitte helped conceal missing money in a conservatorship account by issuing a line of credit and took steps to help conceal funds from the IRS, Limehouse said.

“Maybe I’m just simple…. but this was an extraordinarily complex criminal scheme that involved Mr. Murdaugh and Mr. Laffitte,” said U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel, who has served as a federal judge since 2010 and oversaw the trial of Dylann Roof, who was sentenced to death for killing nine parishioners at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston in 2015.

10:09 a.m. — Prosecutor suggests two sentence options

The morning’s proceedings began as federal prosecutor Emily Limehouse, who won the conviction against Laffitte, outlined the government’s recommended sentences. One offer, Limehouse said, was that Laffitte would admit “full responsibility” and waive his post-sentencing rights in exchange for prosecutors recommending a 72-month sentence.

Another offer, which would not require Laffitte to admit responsibility, was a recommended sentence of more than 80 months but it was contingent on Laffitte making full restitution to all victims within 60 days.

If necessary, Laffitte would have to liquidate his assets, Limehouse said.