Laflin woman pleads no contest to Harveys Lake stabbing

Apr. 19—WILKES-BARRE — A Laflin woman who flip-flopped lawyers days before her trial on charges she stabbed her ex-boyfriend in the neck decided not to challenge the allegations by pleading no contest to an aggravated assault count.

Isabella Rosa Sobejano, 21, of Peachwood Drive, entered the plea Tuesday afternoon as Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas moved forward with jury selection despite her change of defense lawyers in recent days.

State police at Wilkes-Barre alleged Sobejano stabbed Samuel Parente in the neck with a paring knife at a Harveys Lake boathouse on June 15, 2020. He survived the injury.

Court records say Sobejano and Parente began dating in May 2019, having met as students at Wyoming Seminary. Parente told investigators he ended the relationship in January 2020. Parente claimed he reconciled with Sobejano describing their relationship as "friends with benefits," according to court records.

Parente tried to break off the relationship again only to be told by Sobejano she was pregnant as a ploy for him to stay in the relationship, court records say.

Investigators said Sobejano was not pregnant.

Parente told investigators, court records say, he agreed to meet with Sobejano at his parents boat house to discuss their relationship. When Sobejano arrived, she brought a piece of fruit and asked for a knife.

Parente claimed Sobejano, who was a pre-med student in Philadelphia, boasted about taking an EMS class and encouraged him to do jumping jacks so she could check his blood pressure, court records say.

After doing jumping jacks, court records say, Sobejano had Parente lie face down and stabbed him in the neck.

The negotiated no contest plea reached by Sobejano's attorney, Ruth Lenahan, was in jeopardy when it was learned Sobejano retained the Mack Law Firm. Attorney Daniel Hunter of the Mack Law Firm was in court Monday when he asked for a continuance that was denied by Lupas.

Lupas instructed Lenahan to continue to represent Sobejano as she was the attorney of record.

Assistant district attorneys Drew McLaughlin and Carly Hislop prosecuted.

Sobejano is scheduled to be sentenced July 7. She remains free on $50,000 unsecured bail.

A no contest plea means a defendant does not admit guilt but accepts prosecutors have enough evidence to secure a conviction.

A second count of aggravated assault and a single count of simple assault were withdrawn against Sobejano.