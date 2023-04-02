Lafourche deputy killed after suspect rams police car following chase

A Lafourche Parish Deputy died after police say a suspect rammed the deputy's vehicle.

The incident happened Sunday morning and the suspect is in custody. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is not releasing the name of the deputy or the suspect at this time. Louisiana State Police are investigating the crash and the criminal investigation.

The suspect has been identified as male, and is currently hospitalized. No other information has been released from any of the agencies involved at this time.

According to a news release by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, the department received a call just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning about a car chase with a suspect fleeing from the Houma Police Department.

The pursuit led law enforcement through the Lafourche Crossing in Thibodaux where the suspect stopped. According to the release, during negotiations with the suspect, the person accelerated his vehicle into the deputy's car.

The deputy was rushed to a nearby hospital and later died.

“We are all processing and grieving this horrific and tragic death of one of our own," said Sheriff Craig Webre. "We are with the family providing them with support and prayers at this unbelievably difficult time. We ask for the community’s love, prayers and support as well.”

Further information, including the deputy’s name, will be released at a later time.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Deputy killed suspect rams police car following chase