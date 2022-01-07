Lafourche man accused of giving hallucinogenic drugs to 8-year-old

Harbor Police work helping linemen restore power to Port Fourchon.

A 42-year-old Leeville man was arrested after police said he gave what they suspect was hallucinogenic drugs to an 8-year-old girl.

Mark Rebelle is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and cruelty to juveniles.

He was taken into custody Dec. 29 after Port Fourchon Harbor Police began investigating a complaint that an 8-year-old had ingested the drugs at a home on Floatation Canal Road, according to Harbor Police Chief Mike Kinler said.

Kinler said independent lab tests are underway, at the mother's request and expense, to determine the exact type of drug involved.

The child told school officials in West Baton Rouge about the lingering effects of the drug, Kinler said.

“They contacted (the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office),” he said. “Once they discovered that the incident occurred in Port Fourchon, WBR notified (the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office) who in turn notified us about the allegation. We then worked with the Child Advocacy Center in Baton Rouge to obtain further information, which led to the issuing of the arrest warrant.”

Kinler commended Officer Brandon France and Sgt. Josh Collins who investigated the case.

“Officer France did an exceptional job here of working with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and other supporting agencies to bring about this apprehension,” he said. “His efforts were a culmination of taking training he’s acquired over the years and putting it to good use.”

Greater Lafourche Port Commission Executive Director Chett Chiasson praised Harbor Police for their services.

“The work put in by our Harbor Police Department never ceases to amaze me,” Chiasson said. “Although small in size, our department consistently delivers on behalf of the community they have been sworn to protect and serve.”

The child remains in the custody of her mother in Baton Rouge and is in good physical condition, Kinler said.

“The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services are actively working their own investigation and will report their findings to the courts upon completion,” he said.

