Lafourche man serving 20 years for possessing an illegal firearm appeals weapons conviction

A Lafourche Parish man serving 20 years for possessing an illegal firearm is appealing his conviction.

Jason Orgeron, 39, of Cut Off, was convicted April 22, 2019, of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

He was then charged and convicted as a habitual offender in February 2020 and was sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

After Orgeron’s request for a new trial was denied, he appealed to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge, which is reviewing the case.

Orgeron contends in court papers that the evidence presented during his three-day trial was not sufficient to support the conviction.

However, prosecutors disagree.

Assistant District Attorney Joe Soignet, who handles appeals for Lafourche, said Orgeron had been convicted of prior felony offenses.

“The only element for the state to prove at trial was that the defendant knowingly possessed a firearm,” Soignet said. “The state proved this element by presenting evidence that numerous firearms were recovered from both the defendant’s residence and the pickup truck in which he arrived at that residence on the date of his arrest. More importantly, the state presented the testimony of his girlfriend at the time, who observed the defendant handling the Ruger pistol which was subsequently recovered from the defendant’s kitchen.”

Orgeron’s conviction resulted from an arrest Oct. 31, 2017, in connection with a home burglary, prosecutors said.

Deputies learned several stolen firearms from a Galliano burglary were in Orgeron’s possession. Deputies got a search warrant for Orgeron’s home on West 42nd Street and found Orgeron hiding in an attic, prosecutors said.

Police found a stolen pistol inside a breadbox in the kitchen and two shotguns and three rifles in the backseat of a pickup truck outside the home, prosecutors said.

Because he had been convicted of at least seven felonies in the past, he is not allowed to possess firearms, prosecutors said.

Orgeron’s Houma attorney Wilbert Billiot argued during the trial that his client didn’t know about the weapons, which could have belonged to someone else because multiple people stayed at the home. He also criticized the reliability of the witness testimony.

Orgeron is incarcerated in the Bossier Medium Security Facility in northern Louisiana.

