Lafourche Parish residents asked to conserve water after water main break
A water main break in Lafourche Parish has led officials to issue a water conservation notice for communities in Raceland and Fourchon.
Gravel said her facial paralysis "took me for a loop." People within the Bell's palsy community are glad she's speaking out.
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Company shared the first image of its lander on the lunar surface, revealing that the spacecraft touched down on the moon upside-down. It’s a remarkable recovery for the spacecraft, which experienced an “abnormality in the main engine” that affecting the landing orientation when it was just 50 meters above the lunar surface, JAXA said in an update Thursday. Despite this abnormality — which resulted in the spacecraft’s solar panels being unable to charge, because they are not oriented properly wit the sun — the country nevertheless became the fifth nation ever to pull off a soft landing on the moon.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is pumping $3.5 million into C16 Biosciences, the Y Combinator-backed company fermenting alternatives to the environmentally destructive palm oil business. The Gates grant comes alongside a $1 million check from Elemental Excelerator, a non-profit accelerator that backs climate tech "with deep community impact." You can find palm oil pretty much everywhere — in soaps and biofuels as well as chocolates and instant ramen.
In a data breach notification letter filed with regulators this weekend, 23andMe revealed that hackers started breaking into customers’ accounts in April 2023 and continued through most of September. In other words, for around five months, 23andMe did not detect a series of cyberattacks where hackers were trying — and often succeeding — in brute-forcing access to customers’ accounts, according to a legally required filing 23andMe sent to California’s attorney general. Months after the hackers started targeting 23andMe customers, the company revealed that hackers had stolen the ancestry and genetic data of 6.9 million users, or about half of its customers.
Former former employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against the founder of WWE
Wall Street is betting on more media consolidation as company executives attempt to quiet the noise over potential deals.
MarketWatch studied vehicle search trends across the country, and the brands that got the most and least attention might surprise you.
The two-door 2024 Jeep Wrangler is available with the Xtreme 35 Tire Package that includes 35-inch tires, a lift kit, and 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels.
More than 5,500 fans rave about this beauty's quality, comfort and roominess. Snap it up while it's down to $65.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde devote the entirety of today’s episode looking deeper into the key issues plaguing the world of college athletics at the moment.
The panel on stage at the Knight Foundation's Informed event is Elon Musk's nightmare blunt rotation: Techdirt editor Mike Masnick, Twitter's former safety lead Yoel Roth, and Bluesky CEO Jay Graber, who have come together to discuss content moderation in the fediverse. It's been more than a year since Musk showed up at Twitter HQ with a literal sink in tow, but many social media users are still a bit nomadic, floating among various emerging platforms.
Ford Motor Co. announced that it will recall 2.24 million Explorer SUVs — including nearly 1.9 million vehicles in the United States — because some trim pieces may come loose and create a possible safety issue for other drivers. In a notification Ford sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the company said that the issue was caused by A-pillar retention clips that hold the trim that covers the vehicle's roof supports by the windshield. "The A-pillar trim retention clips may not be properly engaged, allowing the trim to detach," Ford said.
"Listeners and viewers are more primed than ever for nostalgic content."
With movie run times exceeding three hours, could intermissions have a place in modern-day cinema?
Deeploi, an "IT-as-a-service" startup for SMEs, has raised $6.5 million in a seed round of funding led by European VC Atomico. Indeed, Deeploi connects key IT tools and makes it easy to automate workflows around staff on- or off-boarding, device management, compliance, and cybersecurity. Deeploi co-founder and CEO Julian Lübke considers its main competition to be legacy managed service providers (MSPs) such as Bechtle, Cancom, or Computacenter, which he says are fine for larger enterprises but don't really cater to the "needs, budgets and resources of SMEs."
In today's edition: Cooperstown's newest Hall of Famers, a rugby star chooses football, our latest NBA mock draft, and more.
Republicans Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy based their presidential campaigns on opposition to liberal cultural issues. It flopped.
Bilt Rewards, whose platform aims to allow consumers to earn rewards on rent and daily neighborhood spend, has raised $200 million at a $3.1 billion valuation, the company announced today. General Catalyst led the financing, which more than doubles the New York-based company’s valuation compared to its $150 million October 2022 raise. Eldridge and existing backers Left Lane Capital, Camber Creek and Prosus Ventures also contributed to the round.
With the packaging market being valued at as much as €1 trillion globally it’s become a ripe field for startups to engage this market with digital products that can bring efficiency to a highly traditional industry. This is perhaps why Packmatic, a Berlin-based digital packaging marketplace, has raised a €15 million Series A round led by EQT Ventures. Packmatic plans to use the capital to push further into European markets.
The former president scored another win in his bid for the GOP nomination, but Haley vowed to stay in the race.