Lafourche Parish Sheriff's race second bout between incumbent, challenger

Lafourche Parish’s incumbent sheriff and the man wishing to replace him share some important things in common.

Both say crime needs to be addressed head-on. Both are concerned about drug abuse and addiction. Both have impressive law enforcement credentials.

The specifics, however, expose a few differences.

Craig Webre has been sheriff for 32 years, with 40 years in law enforcement overall. His challenger, south Lafourche native Tom Rodrigue, spent 14 years in federal agencies, as a special agent with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the federal Marine Fisheries Service and the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization (now U.S. Citizenship and Immigration) Service.

After leaving law enforcement due to the birth of his daughter, Rodrigue said he has been anything but idle, moving over to the oilfield, working for Conoco Phillips and most recently the Enbridge Pipeline Company.

Webre expresses great pride in how he has shaped the Sheriff’s Office during his terms.

“I have a passion for justice, and I have a passion for the job, for the opportunities to improve the quality of life and keeping this parish safe,” Webre said. “I love who I work with, so many have started out with me, and I love the people I serve.”

Rodrigue, who ran against Webre four years ago, said he takes pride in not being a politician of any sort, noting that he has never taken any campaign money from anybody, which he says keeps him beholden to nobody.

Rodrigue said his plan for handling the job includes placement of vehicle speed radar on public streets, including those in subdivisions. He also would like to increase patrols throughout the parish and recruit federal agencies to assist deputies, while also directing those under his charge to interact with the public.

“It’s nice for the deputies to get out of their vehicles and shoot a bunch of hoops with kids,” he said.

Webre expressed gratitude that his many years in parish law enforcement have allowed him to see its technology develop from the time fingerprints were all that could be relied on for identification to the current advances in the use of DNA. He often has had opportunities, he said, to share and learn of those developments, and aid other agencies in using them, during his years as a member and ultimately president of the National Sheriff’s Association.

“A doorbell camera, an iPhone camera, social media and even cars are a great source of evidence, as well as metadata,” Webre said, noting that there is an additional side to visual technology – and the 21st Century – that he makes sure his deputies are aware of.

“We in law enforcement are now under the highest and greatest degree of scrutiny we have ever known,” he said. “There is community support, we enjoy great community support, but going back to the gilded age of everyone trusting and loving police officers is naïve.”

Webre stands by the training his deputies receive, which he maintains not only meets but exceeds Louisiana’s standards for law enforcement.

Asked about the accountability factor for deputies, and how to handle excessive police force issues, Rodrigue said, “If a deputy is doing his job, he has to enforce the laws. You have to protect yourself.”

He acknowledged, however, the responsibility of protecting the civilian involved in a conflict.

“That’s someone’s loved one also,” he said. “If you have three or four deputies it would be a lot better.”

The Sheriff’s 0ffice – in addition to patrol – is charged with operation of the jail.

The current jail was constructed after nearly begging parish officials, due to the old lockup being repeatedly deemed unsafe and a “lawsuit waiting to happen.”

Webre has made inroads with career training and other programs geared to help inmates re-enter society, perhaps with new leases on honest lives.

“There are great opportunities with known offenders. It’s wonderful to solve a crime and make an arrest,” Webre said, noting that there are many arrestees who have clearly demonstrated refusal to follow the rules of society. But for others, meaningful programs can make for meaningful change, he said.

“There’s substance abuse (and other factors), and many offenders have once been victims of horrible crimes,” he said.

Rodrigue said he has heard rumors of “issues” at the jail but did not discuss specifics, attributing it to “people just talking.” Asked about the importance of programs such as the those Webre discussed, Rodrigue said he favors such moves. But he also wanted his approach to corrections made clear.

“You're in jail for a reason,” he said. “You know, you can’t be doing whatever you think you want to do in jail. You need to obey the laws. I'm a firm believer when it comes to things like that."

As for security in the jail, including keeping contraband out, Rodrigue said the U.S. Bureau of Prisons has good security measures, some of which are worth emulating.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Lafourche Parish Sheriff's race second bout between incumbent, challenger