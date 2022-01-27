🌱 LAG Airport Finished + MTA Says Probably Not To Platform Doors

Good day, neighbors! Dashiell Allen here with today's edition of the New York City Daily.

First, today's weather:

Cloudy with up to 12 inches of snow through Saturday morning. High: 35 Low: 19.

Here are the top six stories today in New York City:

Elected officials clashed with the head of the MTA, who said it wouldn't be feasible to put barriers on subway platforms to prevent people from being pushed or falling onto the train tracks. The MTA also released a 4,000 page "screen door feasibility study," demonstrating why they think it would only be possible at a few dozen stations. (New York City Patch) A report by Human Rights Watch found that NYC public housing units converted to private management experienced significantly higher levels of evictions, and in some cases long-standing issues such as mold, lack of heat, or lead paint, persisted. NYCHA developments are converted to private managements under the controversial Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program. (Gothamist) At least 70 beneficiaries of New York's Excluded Worker's Fund report mysteriously losing as much as several thousand dollars that they had received in debit cards. Overall this type of incident, referred to more broadly as "card theft," is on the rise across the state. (Documented) Governor Kathy Hochul cut the last ribbons on a $4 billion upgrade to LaGuardia Airport that was eight years in the making. The upgrade to the airport's Terminal B includes a glitzy new skybridge and an outdoor dining area, perhaps a result of the pandemic. (New York City Patch) Sarah Palin was caught dining outside on the Upper East Side yesterday - just three days after being diagnosed with COVID-19. That's the second time she's flaunted the city's rules, the first being when she dined inside unvaccinated. (New York City Patch)

Today in New York City:

Governors Island Winter Bird Tour - New York City Audubon (9:00 AM)

Bob James Trio at Blue Note Jazz Club, 131 W. 3rd St. (8:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Here’s the latest from the US National Weather Service on the potential winter storm coming, starting tonight at 7 p.m. (Facebook)

Today is your last chance to inform Mayor Adams of your priorities , by taking a citywide survey. (Facebook)

Applications to public high schools are now open, eighth graders should apply by March 1st. (Facebook)

Events:

Office Furniture Liquidation Warehouse Sale (January 30)

Guantanamo: America's Torture Camp - Online Talk with Mansoor Adayfi, Andy Worthington (January 30)

2022 Special Needs School Virtual Fair: January 31 - February 4, 2022 (January 31)

Exploring Ethical Dilemmas In: Public Art with Rose DeSiano (Online) (January 31)

Announcements:

New year, new you?! Looking for anyone looking to get healthy (Details)

Behind The Scoreboard – Sports For Athletes With Disabilities (Details)

Vacation Rental (Details)

For sale:

Oriental Rugs (3) for SALE. UES (Details)

Housing:

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Friday. I'll see you around!

— Dashiell Allen

