What Is Lagardère's (EPA:MMB) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding Lagardère (EPA:MMB) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 39% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 23% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 39% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Lagardère Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Lagardère's P/E is 9.77. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (9.8) for companies in the media industry is roughly the same as Lagardère's P/E.

Its P/E ratio suggests that Lagardère shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

It's great to see that Lagardère grew EPS by 12% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 36% per year over the last five years. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Lagardère's Balance Sheet

Lagardère has net debt worth 78% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Bottom Line On Lagardère's P/E Ratio

Lagardère's P/E is 9.8 which is below average (14.1) in the FR market. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Lagardère over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 7.0 back then to 9.8 today. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.