Lagarde Restates ECB Hiking Plan as Crisis Tool Takes Shape

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alexander Weber and Carolynn Look
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Christine Lagarde
    Christine Lagarde
    President of the European Central Bank

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde restated officials’ intention to raise interest rates in July and September, signaling that concerns over financial-market tensions aren’t derailing the fight against inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The comments on Monday follow an emergency meeting last week where officials accelerated work on a tool to defend the integrity of the euro region.

“We intend to raise the key ECB interest rates by 25 basis points at our July monetary policy meeting,” and hike again in September, she told European Union lawmakers on Monday.

Lagarde characterized the decision to develop a crisis measure as one that underpins a previous commitment to keep inflation under control.

“We need to be absolutely certain that our monetary policy stance is actually driven to all countries of the euro area,” she said. “It’s right at the core of the mandate.”

Officials were forced to act following a blowout of Italian bond yields in the wake of their plan to tighten monetary policy in coming months. The new crisis-fighting tool is likely to feature purchases of debt from more highly-indebted nations.

The measure is meant to be finalized before the ECB’s Governing Council next scheduled policy meeting on July 20-21, people familiar with the matter have said. Lagarde said that work is under way, and declined to divulge details on how it’s supposed to function.

“Suffice to say that fragmentation will be addressed if the risk of it arises,” she told lawmakers. “And it will be done so with the appropriate instruments, with the adequate flexibility, it will be effective, it will be proportionate, it will be within our mandate. And anybody who doubts that determination will be making a big mistake.”

Sharing his view on how the tool should function, Governing Council member Martins Kazaks said in an interview that the ECB “will be on top of it” if action is required, but it must also live with increased volatility on financial markets as it exits from a long period of negative interest rates.

The ECB revised down growth forecasts for this year and next at its June meeting, while also expecting significantly faster inflation amid surging costs for energy and food.

In her comments on Monday, Lagarde noted that pay pressures are showing mild signs of building.

“Wage growth has started to pick up, although it remains moderate,” she said. “We expect negotiated wage growth to strengthen slightly further over 2022 and then to remain above average levels for the projection horizon, supported by tight labour markets, increases in minimum wages and some effects of compensation for the high rates of inflation.”

She also expressed confidence that the economy can keep expanding.

“Russia’s unjustified aggression toward Ukraine is severely affecting the euro area economy and the outlook is still surrounded by high uncertainty,” she said. “But the conditions are in place for the economy to continue to grow and to recover further over the medium term.”

The ECB is planning to raise rates for the first time in more than a decade next month, joining peers around the world in hiking borrowing costs to combat record inflation in the currency bloc.

Officials already flagged that the increase in July will probably be a quarter point, while the following move in September could be double that magnitude. The deposit rate currently stands at -0.5%, having been negative since 2014.

(Updates with Lagarde comments starting in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ECB Will Act With ‘Cool Head’ on Market Volatility, Kazaks Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapThe European Central Bank is ready to combat unwarranted financial-market moves but m

  • BOE Must Hike Faster to Stop Inflationary Pound Drop, Mann Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England needs to raise rates more aggressively to stave off a sterling depreciation against the dollar that would drive inflation higher, policy maker Catherine Mann said.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets Wr

  • What makes the e-CNY different from bitcoin? Central bank digital currencies share little with cryptocurrencies

    When China announced in 2019 that it was working on its own national digital currency, there was widespread speculation about what role, if any, blockchain would play in a digital yuan, or e-CNY. One reason for this was that news of the digital yuan came just after Facebook announced its own digital currency called Libra, later renamed Diem and killed after its assets were sold off. While the warning signs of regulatory hurdles facing Facebook were apparent from the beginning, it was not clear t

  • Meta loses appeal in Russian court over 'extremist activity' tag -TASS

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Moscow court on Monday rejected an appeal brought by Meta Platforms Inc after it was found guilty of "extremist activity" in Russia in March, the TASS news agency reported. Russia restricted access to Meta's flagship platforms Facebook and Instagram, as well as fellow social network Twitter, in the wake of Moscow sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move critics have cast as an effort by Russia to exert greater control over information flows. Back in March, Russia said its extremism ruling would not affect Meta's WhatsApp messenger service, focusing instead on Facebook and Instagram.

  • Delta, Kellogg join IBM pledge to fight bias in online ad targeting

    Delta Air Lines Inc, Kellogg Co and several big ad agencies on Monday pledged to counteract unwanted biases in the algorithms that power their online advertising. The advertisers and agencies will use algorithms and guidance from IBM Corp to identify skews in audiences for ads and balance them out. In a test, WPP Plc's Mindshare agency found an unnamed goods company would direct online ads to mostly women because female buyers were more common.

  • Here’s the Reality: It’s the Federal Reserve’s World

    Retail sales and housing starts fell on top of falling stocks and crypto woes. All the evidence suggests there’s a recession coming, driving the Fed to a 0.75% hike.

  • Oil Holds Onto Sharp Decline as Traders Weigh Growth Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held onto Friday’s sharp losses as traders weighed whether aggressive US monetary policy tightening will lead to a recession that would stymie consumption.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBrent traded near $114

  • Europe may shift back to coal as Russia turns down gas flows

    Europe's biggest Russian gas buyers raced to find alternative fuel supplies on Monday and considered burning more coal to cope with reduced gas flows from Russia that threaten an energy crisis in winter if stores are not refilled. The crisis and surge in gas prices add to challenges policymakers face as they tackle inflation and a worsening economic outlook. Italy's Eni said it was told by Russia's Gazprom that it would receive only part of its request for gas supplies on Monday, pushing the country closer to declaring a state of alert that will trigger gas saving measures.

  • US Mortgage Rates Near 6% on the Fed Rate Hike and Outlook

    Mortgage rates surged in response to the Fed, with the housing sector amid a rebalancing act. House price appreciation should slow further as a result.

  • There’s a New Way to Bet Bitcoin Will Fall. Be Careful.

    ProShares said it will launch on Tuesday a short-Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund, called Short Bitcoin Strategy. The ETF, which will have the ticker BITI, seeks to track the inverse performance of the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Index and will have an expense ratio of 0.95%. The fund comes about eight months after ProShares launched the ETF (BITO).

  • Housing market slows retreat from rising seas, bigger storms

    Chuck and Terry Nowiski lived in their country-style farmhouse with a wrap-around porch for 36 years before it flooded. After hurricanes Matthew and Florence, they said “yes” to the state’s offer to buy their place and tear it down.

  • Low wages at Tesla's Berlin factory mean it's hiring much slower than expected, according to Germany's largest union

    IG Metall says skilled workers at Tesla's German Gigafactory earn around 20% less than staff at some rival manufacturers.

  • There's an 85% chance of a recession based on stock market price action as gloomy talk of a downturn becomes self-fulfilling, JPMorgan says

    "There appears to be heightened concerns about the prospect of a US recession which could become self-fulfilling if they persist," JPMorgan said.

  • Russian oil exports to China soar to record

    STORY: Russia became China's biggest supplier of oil in May.Crude oil imports from there soared 55% from a year before to a record level.It means Moscow has now retaken the top spot from Saudi Arabia as the top supplier to its eastern neighbor.Imports of Russian oil hit just over 8.4 million tonnes, according to official data.That's just under 2 million barrels per day.It shows Russia can find buyers for its oil despite western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine - which it calls a 'special military operation'.However, Moscow has had to slash its crude prices - a move that appears to have attracted major Chinese buyers like Sinopec.The crude deals also highlights the ties between the two countries. In February, when Russia's invasion began, they said their friendship had 'no limits'.China's overall demand has been slowed by health crisis curbs and a slowing economy.Despite that, it wasn't just oil China bought heavily from Russia.Data showed it also brought into almost 400,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas last month - 56% more than a year before.

  • Asian markets mostly fall ahead of U.S. holiday

    Asian markets saw cautious trading in the absence of Wall Street on Monday as investors considered challenges facing economies and central banks.

  • Mark Zuckerberg lays out the future of Meta

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is laying out his vision for the company's future one prototype at a time.

  • Gas prices: How to save at the pump, according to an expert

    As gas prices soar to record highs, here are some tips to save at the pump.

  • In a rare moment of goodwill, Trump expressed concern for President Joe Biden after he fell off his bicycle: 'I hope he's ok'

    Speaking in Memphis, Tennessee, Donald Trump said of the president's bike fall, "We do hope that Biden's okay. That was scary."

  • You’ll Never Guess the Lie Putin Has Come Up With Now

    MAXIM SHEMETOVRussia’s flagship economic event, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF, which ended over the weekend), served as another reflection of the country’s shifting place in the world. After Russia invaded Ukraine and was largely shunned by the international community, Western investors who had turned up at the event dubbed “the Russian Davos” in droves during previous years were conspicuously absent. Likewise, there would be no foreign moderator. This year’s SPIEF was m

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert called Biden's infrastructure bill 'wasteful' and 'garbage.' Now she wants $33 million in infrastructure funding for a new bridge.

    On Monday, Boebert sent a letter to US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg strongly supporting the South Bridge Project in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.