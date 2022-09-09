Lagarde Says ECB Can Offer Liquidity to Banks, Not Energy Firms

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde ruled out providing short-term financing lines to struggling energy firms -- saying that’s the job of European Union governments.

“In this current, very volatile environment, it’s important that fiscal measures be put in place to provide liquidity to solvent energy-market participants, in particular utility firms,” Lagarde told a news conference Friday in Prague.

“As far as the ECB is concerned, and the national central banks of the Eurosystem, of course we stand ready to provide liquidity to banks, not to energy utility firms,” she said.

The war in Ukraine has sent the cost of natural gas skyrocketing, causing havoc on European energy markets. In the UK, the Treasury and Bank of England this week launched a £40 billion ($46 billion) fund to provide energy traders with liquidity to deal with massive margin calls.

Lagarde said the ECB can help lenders that act as clearing members for energy firms, but warned against “watering down the prudential requirements for clearing houses and derivative counterparties.”

She said governments should deploy targeted measures to safeguard critical energy companies and preserve financial stability.

“Ideally, at the EU level, member states should adopt a collective approach,” Lagarde said. “I believe that the commission is working in that direction, which is very welcome.”

