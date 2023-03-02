Lagarde Says ECB Rate Hikes May Need to Continue Past March

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said interest-rate increases may need to persist beyond a planned half-point move in two weeks’ time.

“At this point in time, it’s possible that we continue on that path,” Lagarde told Spanish television show Espejo Publico on Thursday. “By which amount in each and every meeting is impossible to say at this point.”

She described March’s hike as both necessary and very likely, saying policymakers will do everything to return inflation to the 2% target from more than four times that now.

The ECB chief is set to preside over a second straight rate increase of 50 basis points as officials maintain their inflation-fighting efforts following stronger-than-anticipated European data this week. Investors now see the deposit rate being lifted to a peak of 4%, up from its current level of 2.5%.

Asked about the so-called terminal rate, Lagarde said: “The real honest answer is that it will determined by data.” Borrowing costs will have to remain at levels that restrict economic activity and can’t be cut until inflation is guaranteed at the target, she said.

“What’s very certain is that we’ll do whatever’s needed in order to bring inflation back to 2%,” Lagarde said.

