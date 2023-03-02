Lagarde Says ECB Rate Hikes May Need to Continue Past March

Alonso Soto
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said interest-rate increases may need to persist beyond a planned half-point move in two weeks’ time.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“At this point in time, it’s possible that we continue on that path,” Lagarde told Spanish television show Espejo Publico on Thursday. “By which amount in each and every meeting is impossible to say at this point.”

She described March’s hike as both necessary and very likely, saying policymakers will do everything to return inflation to the 2% target from more than four times that now.

The ECB chief is set to preside over a second straight rate increase of 50 basis points as officials maintain their inflation-fighting efforts following stronger-than-anticipated European data this week. Investors now see the deposit rate being lifted to a peak of 4%, up from its current level of 2.5%.

Asked about the so-called terminal rate, Lagarde said: “The real honest answer is that it will determined by data.” Borrowing costs will have to remain at levels that restrict economic activity and can’t be cut until inflation is guaranteed at the target, she said.

“What’s very certain is that we’ll do whatever’s needed in order to bring inflation back to 2%,” Lagarde said.

(Updates with more Lagarde comments starting in second paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • WhistlePig Just Dropped One of the Oldest Single Malts Ever Made in North America

    All credit goes to our neighbors to the north for distilling this whiskey more than two decades ago.

  • M2 Money Supply Just Dropped the Most Ever. What That Says About the Fed’s Next Move.

    The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point in mid-March.

  • Fed’s Bostic, Kashkari call for higher rates after 'concerning' inflation, jobs data

    Two Fed officials on Wednesday emphasized the central is likely to need a more aggressive increase in interest rates in the coming months to slow inflation.

  • Goolsbee’s Appointment at Chicago Fed Points to Rising Political Tension at Central Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent appointment of a prominent Democratic economist to lead the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago is fueling friction over political partisanship in the US central bank.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersMusk Was Right About Tesla Rivals Losing BillionsLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection

  • Where Are Rates Headed? Bet on Higher for Longer—Here and Everywhere.

    Global rate hiking campaigns may extend through the rest of the year. Traders are now betting on a 59% probability that the Fed could raise its target rate to 5.5% by June. As U.S. bond yields go up, more capital will flow toward the American market for the higher returns—another factor that could pressure other central banks to lift their rates as well to retain capital.

  • Monetary rules suggest Fed's policy rate could be lower, report says

    The current stance of U.S. monetary policy is now more aggressive than a slate of rules suggests is needed, according to a report released by the Cleveland Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Based on the median of seven of these policy rules, the U.S. central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate, or federal funds rate, should be at 4.38% in the current quarter, although the Cleveland Fed report noted that the suggested level could hit 7.7% under some scenarios. The federal funds rate is currently set in the 4.50%-4.75% range.

  • Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eases to 50.6% in Feb

    The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) reflected a reduction in food prices to 54.4% in February from 60% last month, but non-food inflation climbed to 58.8%, the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement. Sri Lanka has been struggling with soaring prices for over a year, largely caused by its worst financial crisis since it gained Independence from Britain in 1948. The CCPI acts as a lead indicator for broader national prices and shows how inflation is evolving in Colombo, Sri Lanka's biggest city.

  • Fed’s Goolsbee Says It’s a Mistake to Rely Too Much on Market Reaction

    (Bloomberg) -- Central bankers must augment what they learn from incoming data with clues gleaned from the real economy and avoid putting too much weight on financial markets, said Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Ap

  • Nine Fed bank boards sought 25 bp discount rate hike ahead of Fed policy meeting

    Nine of 12 Federal Reserve bank boards voted ahead of the Fed's Jan. 31-Feb 1 meeting to raise the discount rate by a quarter point after two of them had earlier supported no change to the rate. The boards of directors of the Atlanta and Dallas Federal Reserve Banks voted in mid-January to keep unchanged the rate charged to commercial banks for emergency loans, but later that month voted for a 25 basis point increase, minutes of their discount rate meetings showed on Tuesday. Meanwhile directors on the boards of the Cleveland, St. Louis and Minneapolis Fed banks voted for a half-point increase in that rate, the minutes showed.

  • Bank of Mexico says inflation taking longer than expected to recede

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The Bank of Mexico said on Wednesday that inflation is taking longer than initially anticipated to return to its target, in large part due to the persistence of core inflation. Banxico, as Mexico's central bank is known, forecast that annual headline inflation would hit 4.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023, up from a prior projection of 4.1%. The upward revision in the forecast trajectory for inflation "is fundamentally due to the fact that core inflation has not shown favorable dynamics and has displayed more persistence than expected," Banxico said in its quarterly report.

  • Mexico Could Consider Slowing Pace of Rate Hikes, Banxico Deputy Mejia Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico could consider slowing the pace of monetary tightening in the coming months since interest rates are already near the level at which they’ll get inflation on a decisive downward trajectory, according to Central Bank Deputy Governor Omar Mejia. Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersLightfoot Is First Chic

  • Asian stocks rally sputters as China pulls back, higher U.S. yields weigh

    A rally in Asian shares sputtered on Thursday, pressured by a pullback in Chinese stocks and higher U.S. yields amid fears the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates to combat sticky inflation. European markets are likely to open flat, with pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures largely unchanged, as caution set in ahead of the release of European inflation data for February. Median forecasts are for an annual figure of 8.2%, but risks are on the upside following surprises from France, Spain and Germany.

  • ECB rate pressures grow ahead of eurozone inflation data

    Markets now think the ECB will raise interest rates to a record high 4% if it is to make headway in crushing inflation running at four times its 2% target

  • Australia's central bank pairs with industry on digital A$ projects

    Australia's central bank is launching 14 pilot projects with the financial industry to develop real world applications for a digital Australian dollar, with the focus on business use rather than a new public means of exchange. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said proposed uses for a central bank digital currency (CBDC) included offline payments, corporate bond and FX settlement, tokenised bills and even livestock auctions. Partners include Australia and New Zealand Banking Corp, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Mastercard, along with a range of fin tech firms.

  • Bank of England boss says UK interest rates may rise further

    Andrew Bailey warns doing too little on interest rates now could mean doing more later on.

  • US explores central bank digital currency to preserve dollar's reserve status

    The Treasury Department is exploring the creation of a central bank digital currency for use at potentially both the wholesale and retail level.

  • Goldman Sachs expects ECB to raise rates by 50 bps in May meeting

    The bank earlier expected the ECB to hike rates by 25 bps in May for a peak rate of 3.5% by June. Money markets expect the ECB rate to peak at around 3.85% in December this year. The ECB has raised rates by 3 percentage points since July and promised another half a percentage increase in March, in the hope that more expensive funding will curtail demand enough to get price growth down from levels still above 8%.

  • Fed should not rely too much on market reaction to guide policy, Goolsbee says

    "This is especially true when things are as strange and up in the air as they have been through much of the pandemic times," Goolsbee said in the text of his first public remarks since taking over as head of the Fed regional bank on Dec. 1 from Charles Evans. "It is a danger and a mistake for policymakers to rely too heavily on market reactions" like stock and bond market gyrations that "tell us which way the markets want the Fed to move," he said.

  • Lauren Boebert Flunks U.S. Geography As Map Meme Backfires Badly

    The Colorado Republican seems to have a problem with Alaska, Hawaii and more.

  • Chicago police chief, U.S. attorney resign after Mayor Lori Lightfoot loses reelection

    The head of the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois announced their resignations Wednesday.