Lagarde Says Market Can Test ECB Resolve as Much as It Wants

Lagarde Says Market Can Test ECB Resolve as Much as It Wants
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Francine Lacqua, Alexander Weber and Carolynn Look
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said policy makers won’t shy away from using all their powers should investors try to push bond yields higher.

“They can test us as much as they want,” she said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Wednesday. “We have exceptional circumstances to deal with at the moment and we have exceptional tools to use at the moment, and a battery of those. We will use them as and when needed in order to deliver on our mandate and deliver on our pledge to the economy.”

The ECB has accelerated its emergency bond-buying program to push back against a rise in borrowing costs that threatens to undermine the euro area’s recovery. Yields have risen as part of a global reflation trade on the back of the U.S. economic rebound, yet the euro zone is bogged down in extended virus restrictions and a slow vaccination rollout.

Central banks across the bloc bought an average of 20 billion euros ($23.5 billion) worth of debt a week over the past two weeks to keep financing conditions for governments, companies and households favorable. Lagarde declined to say if policy makers have agreed on that specific level of purchases, as Governing Council member Vitas Vasiliauskas signaled in an interview this week.

“Given the exceptional situation that we are facing we are using maximum flexibility” with the 1.85 trillion-euro program, Lagarde said. “We will deploy all of it or not, or more and we will certainly adjust as needed.”

Inflation Caution

The ECB predicts that the 19-nation economy will grow 4% this year. That’s not enough to recoup last year’s contraction of 6.6%, and the euro zone will likely return to its pre-pandemic size only in mid-2022, a full year behind the U.S.

The central bank says any near-term pickup in the region’s inflation will be temporary, with concerns over job losses keeping consumer demand in check over the medium term.

Figures published Wednesday showed consumer prices rose 1.3% in March from a year earlier, driven higher by a surge in energy costs. That’s below the ECB’s goal of just-under 2%, and a measure that strips out volatile components such as food and fuels slipped to 0.9%, the lowest in three months.

The ECB’s pandemic bond program is set to run until the end of March 2022, though Lagarde said it can be extended if necessary, and the central bank will give investors plenty of warning when it’s ready to stop.

“It’s not as if it were set in stone,” she said. Once it’s time to wind down, policy makers will give “sufficient early notice to avoid the anxiety, the tantrum, or any of those movements” that have happened in the past.

Lagarde also said she hopes the European Union’s 750 billion-euro joint recovery fund will start being deployed as scheduled in the second half of the year.

Spending plans are still being assessed by the European Commission, and laws to approve the bond issuance to fund the program still need to passed by all national governments. That has raised concerns that hurdles such as a legal challenge in Germany will delay disbursements.

“We have an economic situation overall which in this part of the world, Europe, is really marked by uncertainty,” Lagarde said. “What monetary policy has to do and what the ECB has to do is to provide as much certainty as possible.”

(Updates with additional Lagarde comments from fifth paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.K. Revises SPAC Rules in Bid to Lure Blank-Check Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s market watchdog plans to revise disclosure rules for blank-check firms by the summer, which could help remove a key obstacle to their taking off in the U.K. market.The Financial Conduct Authority said it will shortly be consulting on changes to listing rules that will align its regulations closer to markets like New York and Amsterdam, according to a statement Wednesday. The additional disclosure and redemption protections, the FCA said, will then no longer require such companies to suspend their listing when they announce an acquisition.London has missed out on the boom for SPACs that has swept Wall Street, Amsterdam and beyond, with $83 billion raised last year alone. More recently, the market has faltered amid worries about a bubble; an index of SPAC listings has fallen by about a fifth since its February high.U.K. markets have been stymied by rules requiring these cash shells to pause trading their shares once they have found a business to acquire, to shield investors from price jolts while the deal is done.“The consultation will consider the structural features and enhanced disclosure, including a minimum market capitalization and a redemption option for investors,” the FCA said in the statement. “Where such protections are in place, we consider that the existing presumption of suspension of the listing for such companies at the point of announcement of an acquisition target is no longer required.”The move is part of wide-ranging reforms intended to boost the attractiveness of London after Brexit. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said the government will act quickly to boost London’s standing among investors, saying in a statement this month that “we’re determined to enhance this reputation now we’ve left the EU.”The consultation will be open for a four week period, the FCA said. It said it would aim to make the new rules or guidance by early summer.(Updates with SPAC index in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Archegos margin call, 'could have had system-wide effects': Allianz Chief Economic Adviser

    Queens' College President, and Allianz Chief Economic Adviser, Mohamed El-Erian joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down how Archegos will impact the banks.

  • Oil Inches Toward $61 as OPEC+ Seen Rolling Over Supply Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Thursday, with the group expected to maintain its cautious stance on boosting output as near-term demand concerns persist.West Texas Intermediate rose 0.2% toward $61 a barrel. In the run-up to the closely watched ministerial session, an OPEC+ panel revised down consumption estimates for the year, delegates said. Still, the alliance also expects the surplus built up during the pandemic to be mostly gone within the next quarter.Economic data continue to point to a recovery, boding well for longer-term oil demand. In Asia, an official gauge of China’s manufacturing topped estimates. And a better outlook for China and the U.S. is driving an expected upgrade in the International Monetary Fund’s forecast for global growth. Yet near-term, Covid-19 continues to restrict business and travel in many parts of the world.Oil has pulled back in recent weeks, paring a quarterly increase, as stricter lockdowns in parts of Europe curtail fuel use, while in the U.S., data from OPIS by IHS Markit show gasoline sales trailing pre-pandemic levels by 16%. OPEC+ is expected to keep output stable when it meets this week, meaning millions of barrels a day of supply remain on the sidelines.“The oil market is currently facing something of a paradox, with Brent prices above $60 a barrel, but at the same time the world having ample spare production capacity,” said Helge Andre Martinsen, senior oil analyst at DNB Bank ASA. “We expect OPEC+ to roll over production quotas from April to May.”The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will debate whether to revive part of the 8 million barrels of daily output -- about 8% of global supply -- they’re withholding. After surprising traders at the last session by not easing curbs, the group is now expected to maintain that stance.At the same time, Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil giant, is expected to raise its Arab Light official selling price for May supplies by 30 cents a barrel, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of refiners and traders. That’s despite continued flows of Iranian crude into China, and challenging conditions for many Asian refiners.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Yields Advance as Traders Brace for Biden Speech: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields rose with commodities before U.S. President Joe Biden unveils an economic plan including a $2.25 trillion infrastructure boost. Stocks were mixed as traders weighed inflation and the tax impact of the stimulus.U.S. index futures and European stocks were little changed after Asia’s equity benchmark posted a second-day decline. The dollar dropped, still heading for its best quarter in a year. The Bloomberg Commodity Index and emerging-market currencies led by South Africa’s rand climbed.Investors, rattled by the meltdown at Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, are turning their attention to growth and inflation as volatility spurred by the forced sales subsides. While Europe’s struggle with inoculations and the resurgence of the coronavirus have tempered growth expectations, the U.S. vaccine rollout is surpassing targets.“Even if President Biden’s infrastructure plans come with a considerable sting in the tail, the economic reflation and reopening story should limit any pullback in interest rates,” ING Groep NV strategists including Antoine Bouvet and Padhraic Garvey wrote in a note. “The rise in rates is about more than fiscal stimulus.”Ten-year Treasury yields rose for the fourth time in five days, trading near a 14-month high. Gold steadied after a two-day slump but remained below 1,700 per troy ounce. West Texas Intermediate crude fluctuated between gains and losses before the April 1 meeting of OPEC and its allies.Nasdaq 100 Index futures expiring in June rose 0.2%, and Apple Inc. posted gains in premarket New York trading, signaling that technology stocks may recover from a two-day selloff.Stocks at the center of the Archegos crisis also rallied as fallout from the fund’s liquidation appeared to be contained. American depositary receipts of Chinese companies and U.S. media firms including ViacomCBS Inc. and Discovery Inc. advanced.A gauge of China’s manufacturing industry picked up in March, suggesting the domestic recovery is gathering pace as economic activity returns to normal and demand strengthens.Some key events to watch this week:President Biden is expected to unveil his infrastructure program Wednesday.EIA crude inventory report Wednesday.OPEC+ meets to discuss production levels for May on Thursday.China Caixin PMI due Thursday.U.S. employment report for March on Friday.Good Friday starts the Easter weekend in countries including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia and Canada.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index were little changed at 10:39 a.m. London time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.2%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.7%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 0.3%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.2%.The euro gained 0.2% to $1.1742.The British pound jumped 0.4% to $1.3791.The onshore yuan strengthened 0.3% to 6.554 per dollar.The Japanese yen weakened 0.2% to 110.57 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries jumped three basis points to 1.73%.The yield on two-year Treasuries climbed less than one basis point to 0.15%.Germany’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to -0.27%.Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.841%.Japan’s 10-year yield increased less than one basis point to 0.095%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.3% to $60.35 a barrel.Brent crude declined 0.4% to $63.90 a barrel.Gold strengthened 0.1% to $1,686.42 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ark Invest's New Space Stocks ETF Slips In Debut

    Ark Invest launched a space stocks exchange-traded fund on Tuesday. The Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF trades under the ticker ARKX.

  • German Unemployment Resumes Decline Despite Even Longer Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- German joblessness declined in March, signaling economic resilience even as thousands of businesses remain affected by recently-extended pandemic restrictions.The drop of 8,000 put the total number of unemployed people at 2.75 million and kept the rate at 6%, according to the Federal Labor Agency. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected a drop of 3,000.“The labor market experienced a noticeable spring revival -- despite rising infections and persistent curbs for some sectors of the economy,” agency chief Detlef Scheele said in a statement. “Overall though, the labor market continues to show significant evidence of the year-old crisis.”Government subsidies have allow companies to hold on to employees. Nearly 3 million workers benefited from the country’s furlough program in February, according to the latest estimates by the Ifo Institute.Germany has been in a lockdown since the middle of November, with most retail stores, restaurants, bars, gyms and cultural venues shut to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The government recently extended those curbs until at least April 18 after a surge in infections, and Chancellor Angela Merkel has criticized regional officials for not following through on imposing tougher restrictions.That means companies and their staff may well continue to face pressure in the coming weeks, before a recovery can take hold. In a sign that they’re optimistic about the outlook for the second half, economic confidence in Germany as measured by the European Commission rose by the most on record this month.German employment has been more resilient than in other European countries due to a greater reliance of the economy on manufacturing. Euro-area jobless data are due to be released in just under a week on April 6.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Britney Spears 'cried for two weeks' over Framing documentary

    The singer says she did not watch all of Framing Britney Spears but was nonetheless "embarrassed" by it.

  • Dahleen Glanton: Witnesses to George Floyd’s killing couldn’t save his life, but their testimony ensures his death was not in vain

    Many of us did not want to watch George Floyd suffer. Not again. In nearly a year since Floyd’s death, those who mourn for him have tried to move on. Some have marched, protested and held vigils in his memory. We have spoken out as loud as we could. We have vowed to never give up until justice is served. Watching former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial on television ...

  • China Fintech Firm Falls 16% in Worst Hong Kong Debut Since 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese fintech firm Bairong Inc. slumped on its debut in Hong Kong, the second listing in the financial hub this week to disappoint following a global selloff in China’s technology sector.Shares of the artificial intelligence-powered technology platform closed 16% lower on Wednesday, making it the worst debut among IPOs exceeding $500 million in Hong Kong in three years. The company had priced its shares at HK$31.80 each in the IPO offering, the high end of its indicated range.The fall comes after video streaming service Bilibili Inc. slipped on its debut on Monday while Baidu Inc. - which debuted just last week - is trading around 15% below its listing price.Bairong’s $507 million listing comes as investor enthusiasm for tech shares is waning globally, sapped by concerns about their remarkable run-up during the pandemic and the sustainability of Covid-era surges in online activity and gadget demand. The Archegos selloff exacerbated losses in recent days.“The sentiment for IPOs has cooled down a lot after the recent correction,” said Kenny Wen, a strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai Co. “Although Bairong is doing cloud-related business, lots of its revenue comes from peer-to-peer, a gray area that’s likely to face more government crackdown. Investors no doubt will be very cautious.”Chinese fintech companies are going through a particularly hard year after Beijing torpedoed Ant Group Co.’s initial public offering, signaling wider crackdowns for the sector. Regulators are inspecting businesses spanning from online lending to payments and insurance tech. That’s made investors more worried when it comes to backing companies in the industry.Linklogis Inc., another fintech company, is scheduled to list on April 9.Bairong’s cornerstone investors include Cederberg Capital Ltd., China Structural Reform Fund Corp. and Franchise Fund LP, which together bought about 64 million shares in the company, accounting for over 40% of this offering, according to its prospectus. The company’s revenue jumped 47% on year in 2019, but is down during the first nine months of 2020 relative to the same period.(Updates with closing prices, tweaks paragraph 2 with size and scope)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investigation begins into how ship got stuck on Suez Canal

    Formal investigations into how the giant container ship Ever Given ran aground in the Suez Canal, shutting down shipping in the major global waterway for almost a week, begin on Wednesday, a canal official told Reuters. Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Chairman Osama Rabie has suggested weather conditions, including high winds, and human error could have played a role in the grounding on March 23. The investigation will include examining the seaworthiness of the ship and its captain's actions to help determine the causes, Rabie advisor Captain Sayed Sheasha told Reuters.

  • Analysis: Shaken by Greensill, German towns pull millions from banks

    German towns and cities are pulling money from small, private banks, spooked after losing millions in the closure of Greensill Bank, an experience they said has shattered their faith in the country's government and financial system. Part of financier Lex Greensill's insolvent Greensill Capital, the bank collapsed this month and triggered a 2 billion euro ($2.34 billion) bill for Germany's deposit protection scheme. But towns and cities are excluded from this shield and are nursing losses of hundreds of millions of euros.

  • Woman claims she was 'repeatedly raped' by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son

    A new alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein has come forward with claims she was repeatedly raped by the financier and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son and threatened with being "thrown to the alligators” if she spoke out. The allegations, which were filed against Epstein’s estate last week at the US District Court of the Southern District of Florida, are some of the most recent accusations of abuse made against Ms Maxwell and her former boyfriend. The woman, using a Jane Doe pseudonym to protect her identity, accuses the couple in the civil lawsuit of rape, sex trafficking, sexual abuse, physical assault, physical mutilation, emotional distress, blackmail, intimidation, fraud, deceit and misrepresentation. The fresh claims come as Ms Maxwell was hit with two more charges by prosecutors in New York as they widened the scope of their investigations against the British socialite. Ms Maxwell, 59, has denied the criminal charges. Her attorney, Laura Menninger, did not reply to a request for comment on the latest Doe allegations. Neither did lawyers for Epstein's estate.

  • Germany restricts use of Astrazeneca vaccine

    Germany is restricting the use of Astrazeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to those over the age of 60. The decision follows reports of cases of blood clots known as cerebral sinus vein thrombosis.Of some 2.7 million people who have received the shot, Germany's vaccine regulator has recorded 31 cases of the rare brain blood disorder, which resulted in 9 deaths.All reports involved women aged between 20 and 63, with the exception of two cases.The new limit is another setback in Germany's already sluggish vaccination campaign.But Chancellor Angela Merkel said it was essential to maintain public trust."The recommendations of the Vaccine Committee are based on the knowledge that experts have gathered over the past few weeks on very rare but very serious cases of thrombosis in people who have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca. These are findings that the Vaccine Committee, and ultimately we too, cannot ignore."Millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been safely administered around the world.Many European countries briefly stopped using the vaccine earlier this month while investigating rare cases of blood clots.Both the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization said in response that the benefits of the jab outweighed the risks.Nearly all countries have since resumed use of the vaccine, but France has restricted it to those over the age of 55.This week, Canada also suspended plans to give the vaccine to younger people amid the same concerns about blood clots.

  • The COVID-19 vaccine side effects you can expect based on your age, sex, and dose

    Side effects are generally more pronounced among women and younger adults, especially after their second dose - unless they've had COVID-19 before.

  • Here’s what marijuana actually does to your body and brain

    As of Election Day 2020, 1 in 3 Americans live in a state where adults can legally buy cannabis. Here's what we know about the drug.

  • Why Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh led to 12 deaths

    The Indian PM's visit to Bangladesh turned deadly last week as violent protests erupted on his arrival.

  • NYC baker makes 500 loaves of banana bread a week

    Location: New York CityAllie Chernick has reinvented herself as a bakerCourtesy: Allie ChernickThe former photo editor makes 500 banana bread loaves a weekShe uses her grandma's secret recipeThey sell out within minutes{Allie Chernick, Founder, Allie's Banana Bread} "Everyone would freak out and be like, 'This is the best, can I have the recipe?' And because I always thought I was going to start a business with it, I kind of said, 'No, I don't want to give them it, I'll just make them one.'"Chernick quit her job at Raulph Lauren in September"I never really thought that I'd be just baking banana bread every day and that would be it, but that's kind of what it is. I like to make people happy and I like to watch people eat things that I made."

  • 2 Capitol police officers who were on duty during the January 6 siege sued Trump for inciting riot

    The lawsuit from the two Capitol police officers followed lawsuits from two Democratic lawmakers in connection to the Capitol siege.

  • Leo Terrell calls out Dems for having a 'white supremacy playbook' against the GOP

    Civil rights attorney and Fox News contributor Leo Terrell slams claims that reopening schools and election reform have racial motives.

  • My patient got COVID and died. He thought life was back to normal, but we aren't there yet.

    COVID is not gone yet. As states choose to open up, there will be more unnecessary deaths unless we keep masking, distancing and getting vaccinated.