Lagarde Says Recession Alone Won’t Tame Inflation: ECB Update

Lagarde Says Recession Alone Won’t Tame Inflation: ECB Update
1
Alexander Weber and Aaron Eglitis
·7 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned that a “mild recession” is possible but that it wouldn’t be sufficient in itself to stem soaring prices.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Speaking a week after the ECB’s second straight 75 basis-point hike in borrowing costs, and as fears mount that the energy crisis will drag down output in the 19-nation euro zone, Lagarde said “we don’t believe that that recession will be able to tame inflation.”

While a contraction isn’t her “baseline” scenario, Lagarde’s Latvian colleague, Martins Kazaks, said he expects one in the coming months. Executive Board member Fabio Panetta, meanwhile, warned about the economic risks of rapid rate rises.

The comments are part of a raft of public appearances by ECB officials, as investors and analysts ponder the twin challenges of record price growth and a likely economic downturn, due largely to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ten of the Governing Council’s 25 members are speaking on Thursday, days after data showed consumer prices surged 10.7% in October -- more than anticipated and more five times the official target. The focus is now on what action will be taken next month at the final policy meeting of 2022, with hawks and doves alike agreeing that further hikes are needed.

It’s not just rates, which were doubled to 1.5% last month in the most aggressive monetary-tightening cycle in the ECB’s history but still lag behind those in the US. Officials are also debating how to shrink the roughly €5 trillion ($4.9 trillion) of bonds purchased as stimulus during recent crises. The plan is for December’s meeting to agree on that process, known as quantitative tightening.

Key Developments

  • ECB’s Makhlouf Says Too Early to Specify Size of Next Rate Hike

  • Euro Zone’s Factory Downturn Intensifies on Record Inflation

  • ECB Still Has a Long Way to Go on Rates, Nagel and De Cos Say

Click TECO for more of today’s main economic news. See BECO for analysis from Bloomberg Economics and click here to subscribe to our New Economy Daily newsletter.

Spain’s De Cos (1:20 p.m.)

European banks should remain prudent and increase their resilience in anticipation of an economic slowdown, according to European Central Bank Governing Council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos.

While lenders are seeing their profits rise on the back of higher rates, financial institutions should plan for slower activity increasing the stock of bad loans, de Cos told an event in Madrid.

Italy’s Visco (12 p.m.)

Italian central bank Governor Ignazio Visco said the 3% peak of the ECB rate-hiking cycle priced in currently by markets is “a possibility.”

“This is in the range of the rates that we may may reach,” Visco told an online event Despite analysts considering the ECB to be behind the curve in tackling record inflation, he said he doesn’t think officials acted too late.

“I don’t think that we started late,” he said. “Even in September, we still were observing core inflation much below our objectives.”

The Federal Reserve began raising rates earlier than the ECB and has been more aggressive. Visco said he doesn’t think “we should expect really to react to the way the Fed has done.”

Discussing Italy’s borrowing costs, Visco said the spread over German bonds “is still too high.”

Portugal’s Centeno (9:30 a.m.)

Inflation that’s “too high for a long time,” even when driven by supply-side factors, needs to be “attacked” so ECB policy doesn’t lose credibility, Governing Council member Mario Centeno said in an interview with Portuguese newspaper Publico.

“The policy we’re defining doesn’t have the objective of controlling inflation tomorrow or next month,” he said. “The objective is to control inflation in the medium-term. That’s what is in the ECB’s mandate.”

Centeno, who also heads the Bank of Portugal, said other factors contributing to inflation include demand, as household and companies deploy large pandemic-era savings and the jobs market remains strong.

“We can expect that when inflation reaches a peak, and the expectations are that this may happen in the fourth quarter of this year, a very significant degree of predictability about monetary policy will be gained.”

Bundesbank’s Nagel (9:20 a.m.)

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said that while political pressure may mount as the ECB continues to tighten monetary policy, this shouldn’t cause it to hold back from further rate increases.

“Political pressure might increase over time as long as we’re in this process of hiking rates,” the ECB Governing Council member told an event in Madrid. “We shouldn’t refrain from further rate hikes.”

While acknowledging a need for more increases, he said the ECB had embarked on a journey and that he wouldn’t speculate where it will end.

The euro zone is in a much better position than after the financial crisis, according to Nagel, who said he doesn’t expect a hard landing for the continent next year.

Discussing future reductions in the ECB’s balance sheet, Nagel said the process should be “credible.”

So-called quantitative tightening should be done smoothly without harming markets, he said, adding that one way of proceeding would be to not replace maturing assets.

ECB’s Lagarde (9:05 a.m.)

Lagarde also said officials must be attentive to the knock-on effects of the rapid interest-rate increases being enacted by the Federal Reserve.

“We have to be mindful of each other and we have to be attentive to potential spillovers and spill backs, as I think the Fed is also mindful of,” she told a conference in Riga, Latvia, the day after the Fed’s latest three-quarter-point hike.

“Each of us, just like the ECB, have our respective mandate, and while we have to factor in such elements like the Fed monetary-policy decisions and other elements of an international nature that will help us determine the best monetary policy, we’re not alike and we can’t progress at the same pace, and the same diagnosis of our economies.”

ECB’s Panetta (9 a.m.)

ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta cautioned against unintended consequences as officials raise rates rapidly.

Speaking at the ECB’s Money Market Conference, Panetta said the direction of monetary policy is clear and a further “adjustment” is warranted to keep inflation expectations anchored and stave off second-round effects. But he said the calibration of the ECB’s stance shouldn’t rely on a “one-sided view” of risks.

“We will need to carefully consider the resilience of our economy, the implications of global monetary spillovers, and emerging threats to financial stability,” he said. “Let’s therefore mind the step in adjusting our monetary policy, so we can proceed steadily through the current shocks and bring the economy back to price stability and solid growth.”

Latvia’s Kazaks (8:50 a.m.)

Rate hikes will have to continue into 2023, according to ECB Governing Council member Kazaks.

“It’s clear that interest rates will need to rise much higher to bring inflation down to the target of 2% over medium term,” he said at the opening of a conference in Riga. “There’s no need to pause at the turn of the year. The rate increases must continue into the next year -- until inflation, especially core inflation, shows a visible slowdown.”

That’s despite the growing risks of an economic downturn in Europe.

“In my view, recession in the euro area is a baseline scenario, but so far it’s likely to be relatively shallow and brief,” Kazaks said. “And hence insufficient to break the backbone of inflation persistence.”

Latvia’s Kazaks (6:50 a.m.)

The ECB must still lift borrowing costs “significantly” to tackle a record surge in prices, even with the euro zone likely to slip into a recession, according to Governing Council member Martins Kazaks.

“Interest rates will still rise significantly,” Kazaks said. “Of course the uncertainty is very high, especially in relation to the war in Ukraine. Other central banks are also raising interest rates to slow inflation.”

Kazaks warned that loans are set to get costlier still -- even after the ECB completed back-to-back rate hikes of 75 basis points.

“For borrowers where euribor is important, that will become more expensive,” he told Latvian TV channel LNT.

Coming Up (all times Frankfurt)

  • Ireland’s Makhlouf speaks (2:15 p.m.)

  • Portugal’s Centeno speaks at Bloomberg event in Lisbon (4:05 p.m.)

--With assistance from Joao Lima, James Regan, Alonso Soto, Bryce Baschuk and Flavia Rotondi.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Central Banks Are Buying Gold At The Fastest Pace In 55 Years

    Central banks globally have been accumulating gold reserves at a furious pace last seen 55 years ago when the U.S. dollar was still backed by gold

  • Worker productivity has fallen, and experts are puzzled. I'm not. We're all just tired

    A recent fall in productivity has experts puzzled, despite the obvious answer: The last two-plus years have been traumatic, and trauma has a lasting impact.

  • Gold prices end higher after 7th straight monthly loss

    Gold prices end higher Tuesday, recovering some of their recent losses, after posting a seventh straight monthly decline in October.

  • Gold to rebound slightly next year as Fed tightening cycle ends: Reuters poll

    Gold prices will average $1,712.50 an ounce next year, rising from current levels, as an end to U.S. interest rate rises is expected to revive investor interest in bullion, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. Gold has tumbled from above $2,000 an ounce in March to around $1,650 as the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks raised interest rates rapidly to tackle inflation. Higher rates pressured gold by lifting returns on other assets such as government bonds and the dollar that compete with gold for investment.

  • Europe’s Car Makers Lean on U.S., China as They Brace for Recession

    In a closely watched survey published by Germany’s Ifo Institute, the country’s auto makers and suppliers said they were losing confidence in the European economy.

  • Trudeau to Propose New Tax on Stock Buybacks in Canada

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government will propose a tax on corporate stock buybacks in an effort to encourage companies to invest in domestic operations and workers, Canadian Press reported. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukr

  • 3 Little-Known Ways to Boost Your Savings by the End of the Year

    Maybe you have enough money in your savings account to cover three months' worth of bills. The Federal Reserve has been aggressively hiking up interest rates in an attempt to slow inflation down. Its goal is to make borrowing more expensive so consumers are inspired to cut back on spending.

  • What Are the Benefits of a Step-Up CD?

    A step-up certificate of deposit, or "step-up CD," is a variable interest deposit product where the rate of interest gradually increases over the term of the certificate. Eventually, the certificate matures and you get back your initial deposit with interest. … Continue reading → The post What Is a Step-Up CD? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How many no-hitters have been thrown in MLB World Series history?

    Cristian Javier and three Houston Astros relievers threw a combined no-hitter in Game 4 of the World Series vs. the Philadelphia Phillies.

  • The Fed might give the global economy a break in December

    The US Federal Reserve central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points on Nov 2, while signaling it was willing to slow down the pace of rate hikes as the economy cooled.

  • State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons’ $4 billion dividend payout

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders.

  • AI chip startup SiMa.ai launches auto business with former Bosch, Mercedes executive

    Silicon Valley-based AI chip startup SiMa.ai on Thursday said it is entering the automotive industry and has recruited Harald Kroeger, a former executive at top tier auto supplier Bosch and Mercedes Benz, to lead that business. Kroeger, who is on the board of electric pickup truck firm Rivian, will join SiMa.ai’s board, which includes top chip industry executives Moshe Gavrielov, a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. board member, and Lip‑Bu Tan, an Intel board member. The announcement comes as chip makers' competition in the automotive industry intensifies with Nvidia Corp, Qualcomm Inc, and Intel’s recently listed Mobileye all vying for car makers.

  • Adding Solar Panels? Don't Miss Out on These Tax Breaks

    Good news: It's never been a better time to buy solar panels. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, the cost of solar panels has plummeted by over 60% over the last 10 years. If you're adding solar panels to your home, check out the following tax breaks so you don't miss out on big savings.

  • Bank of England makes historic rate hike despite 'very challenging' outlook

    The Bank of England raised interest rates to 3% on Thursday from 2.25%, its biggest rate rise since 1989 as it warned of a "very challenging" outlook for the economy. The Fed said future rate rises might come in smaller steps.

  • Money Market vs. High-Yield Savings: Which Is Best for Me?

    Money market accounts and high-yield savings accounts are broadly similar. Each is a depository account that pays higher interest than a standard savings account, but which also comes with some restrictions on how you can use your money. With a … Continue reading → The post Money Market vs. High-Yield Savings: Which Is Best? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bank of England makes biggest rate hike in three decades, but dovish commentary hits the pound

    The Bank of England made its largest increase in three decades in response to inflation that the central bank still expects to accelerate.

  • Kellogg raises full-year sales forecast on boost from higher prices

    The Corn Flakes maker joins other major food and beverage companies, including Oreo maker Mondelez International Inc, Coca-Cola Co and PepsiCo Inc, in using its brand power and distribution scale to pass on pass price increases to consumers, while seeing little pushback in demand. Kellogg, which is in the process of a three-way break up of its business, said overall average selling prices rose 15.7% in the third quarter, while volumes fell 2.3%. Sales volumes rose in North America, the company's biggest market, but fell in overseas regions.

  • China’s Top PC Maker Boosts Profit After Cutting Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Lenovo Group Ltd.’s earnings climbed 6% after China’s top PC maker relied on cost reductions and new businesses to weather an unprecedented slump in global computing demand.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal i

  • Streaming tech firm Roku dives as tough ad market hits performance

    The company expects fourth-quarter revenue substantially below market estimates, while its adjusted operating loss outlook was much wider than Wall Street expectations. "This Q4 guidance ... begs the question if Roku's management is baking in unusually high conservatism or if Roku's business mode is structurally impaired," analysts at Evercore ISI said. Snap Inc, Meta Platforms and Alphabet Inc have also made similar warnings in recent weeks, stoking fears that ad-reliant tech firms are set for tough times as recession-wary businesses cut spending.

  • Cruise Line Stocks May Be Worth Revisiting. But Navigate With Caution.

    Two of the world’s biggest cruise operators Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Royal Caribbean Cruises will report earnings in the coming days at a cautiously optimistic time for the sector.