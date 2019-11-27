What Can We Make Of Lagercrantz Group AB (publ)’s (STO:LAGR B) High Return On Capital?

Today we are going to look at Lagercrantz Group AB (publ) (STO:LAGR B) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Lagercrantz Group:

0.24 = kr459m ÷ (kr4.2b - kr2.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, Lagercrantz Group has an ROCE of 24%.

Is Lagercrantz Group's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Lagercrantz Group's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 18% average in the Electronic industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Lagercrantz Group's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

You can see in the image below how Lagercrantz Group's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Lagercrantz Group.

Do Lagercrantz Group's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Lagercrantz Group has total assets of kr4.2b and current liabilities of kr2.3b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 55% of its total assets. Lagercrantz Group's high level of current liabilities boost the ROCE - but its ROCE is still impressive.

What We Can Learn From Lagercrantz Group's ROCE

So to us, the company is potentially worth investigating further.