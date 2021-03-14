Lagging vaccination rate puts Canadian factories at competitive disadvantage

  • Darryl Spector, president at Promation, wears a protective mask amid COVID-19 pandemic in Oakville
  • An automated packing line at Promation, a robotics engineering and automation manufacturing firm in Oakville
  • An automated packing line at Promation, a robotics engineering and automation manufacturing firm in Oakville
  • An automated packing line at Promation, a robotics engineering and automation manufacturing firm in Oakville
1 / 4

Lagging vaccination rate puts Canadian factories at competitive disadvantage

Darryl Spector, president at Promation, wears a protective mask amid COVID-19 pandemic in Oakville
Allison Lampert and Julie Gordon
·3 min read

By Allison Lampert and Julie Gordon

(Reuters) - Canadian automation company Promation had been banking on a weaker currency to help it win a new U.S. contract, but a slower pace of vaccinations in Canada could erase that competitive edge, President Darryl Spector said.

Pandemic travel restrictions make it harder for Promation’s technicians to travel across the border to service and repair plant equipment, a drawback when competing against an increasingly vaccinated U.S. workforce.

"With a fully vaccinated U.S. supply base, why buy from Canada if you can't access the labor to support it?," said Spector.

To prevent spread of the coronavirus, the U.S.-Canadian border has been closed for nearly a year to crossings by all but essential workers and a handful of other exceptions. In Canada, manufacturers fear the slower vaccination rollout could delay an easing of those restrictions.

U.S. President Joe Biden told states on Thursday to make all adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by May 1. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has set a September target for having all Canadian adults vaccinated.

In the United States, some manufacturing workers are already receiving inoculations, such as in Detroit-area auto plants. By contrast, general manufacturing workers like those at Spector's Ontario-based firm, are not eligible in Canada yet.

The lag handicaps Canadian firms, they said, and may threaten Canada's economic rebound in coming months.

While the recovery has picked up pace, the Bank of Canada warned on Wednesday the virus will continue posing a risk to the economy until the population is widely vaccinated.

U.S. health authorities have issued guidelines exempting asymptomatic vaccinated workers from strict COVID-19 protocols in case of exposure, but Canada has not yet considered similar action.

That leaves Canadian firms at greater risk of lost working hours or shutdown for COVID-19 tests and contact tracing if an employee tests positive.

"People can't work as easily together if they are looking over their shoulder in case someone has COVID," said Spector, who recently sent eight workers home and covered the costs of their test results when an employee's wife tested positive.

Matt Poirier, director of trade policy for Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, said his association has asked provincial governments to prioritize factory workers for vaccination to curb the impact of outbreaks on plants.

As of March 10, Canada had administered 7.20 COVID-19 vaccine doses per 100 people, compared with 29.67 in United States, according to University of Oxford data.

Canada's vaccination campaign has been hampered by its dependence on imports, but deliveries are expected to rise in the second quarter.

INVESTMENTS SUFFER

The uncertainty is holding back investment by Canadian companies, with 2021 capital intentions still 12% below pre-pandemic levels, according to Statistics Canada.

By comparison, capital expenditures for S&P 500 companies are forecast to rise by 11.8% in 2021 after dropping 13.7% in 2020, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"Businesses ... might choose to put their capital where they'll have faster return on investment," said Trevin Stratton, chief economist at the Canada Chamber of Commerce. "The vaccination timeline certainly impacts that."

In Quebec and Ontario, the provinces hardest hit by COVID-19 and home to much of Canada's manufacturing sector, days of work lost jumped 13.9% and 12.0% respectively in 2020. Businesses there are hoping that higher vaccination rates could help reverse that trend.

($1 = 1.2548 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Julie Gordon in Ottawa; additional reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York; Editing by Denny Thomas and Cynthia Osterman)

Recommended Stories

  • The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus plan is law. What’s in it for South Carolina?

    Coming soon to South Carolina: stimulus checks for residents, billions for state and local governments and a battle over how to spend it.

  • WH says holding AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots for Americans

    The New York Times reported this week that tens of millions of doses have already been produced in the United States and are sitting in production facilities unused.AstraZeneca Plc is preparing to file for U.S. emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine later this month or early April after accumulating enough data to judge the inoculation's efficacy, sources with knowledge of the ongoing clinical trial told Reuters on Friday.The U.S. stance could jeopardize AstraZeneca’s attempts to come closer to delivering on its contractual obligation with the EU of 180 million doses in the second quarter.AstraZeneca told the EU earlier this year it would cut its supplies in the second quarter by at least half to less than 90 million doses, EU sources told Reuters, after a bigger reduction in the first three months of the year.U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the government will first give Americans COVID-19 vaccines, but any surplus would be shared with the world."A number of countries... have requested doses from the United States and we have not provided doses from the U.S. government to anyone," Psaki said on Friday.

  • Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Beyonce battle for Grammys top prizes

    Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Dua Lipa lead the charge at the reinvented Grammy Awards on Sunday, where the music industry hopes to put a year-long pandemic behind it. "The nominations were so surprising - The Weeknd not getting nominated - it's a very strange year to try to predict," said Melinda Newman, Billboard's executive editor for the West Coast and Nashville. The winners are chosen by some 11,000 voting members of the Recording Academy.

  • Police blitz targets parties driving Brazil's deadly COVID-19 surge

    Police broke up an illegal party with nearly 600 people in a windowless Sao Paulo nightclub in the early hours of Saturday, highlighting defiance of social distancing rules that has made the country's outbreak the world's deadliest at the moment. With 275,000 lives lost in total, Brazil's death toll lags only the United States, where the epidemic is slowing dramatically. Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria is among the state and municipal authorities ratcheting up restrictions as Brazil's outbreak surges to record levels, fueled by more contagious local variants.

  • The Latest: Paris may face new lockdown as ICUs fill up

    Officials say the Paris region may be headed toward a new lockdown as new variants of the virus fill up intensive care units and limited vaccine supplies drag down inoculation efforts. “If we have to lock down, we will do it,” the head of the national health agency, Jerome Salomon, said on BFM television Sunday. The French government has been relying on curfews for months -- along with the long-term closures of restaurants and some other businesses -- to try to avoid a costly new lockdown.

  • Teaching is a vocation. So COVID couldn't stop our Catholic school from serving students.

    We are intentionally a low-tech/no-tech school, so there was definitely a learning curve for our staff. But staying open and making the sa

  • White House says it's holding onto AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots for Americans

    The White House is holding onto some doses of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine so they can be given to Americans quickly if authorized by the U.S. health regulator, a top administration official said Friday. AstraZeneca has produced doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States, where it has yet to be approved. The vaccine developed with Oxford University has been authorized for use in the European Union and many other countries.

  • Werenski scores in final seconds of OT, Columbus tops Stars

    Zach Werenski scored with 4.5 seconds in overtime and Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves as the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied to beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 Saturday night. Werenski's game-winner, his first goal since Jan. 23, came off the rebound of a shot by Oliver Bjorkstrand. “He shot it and I just tried to follow the rebound,” Werenski said.

  • Tesla investor sues Musk, board over tweets

    New legal troubles for Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his board of directors.A shareholder lawsuit was filed, claiming Musk and his board have violated his 2018 settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission over his Twitter habits.The lawsuit unsealed Thursday claims Musk's "erratic" tweets, including a post last May that Tesla's stock price was "too high" and the failure of Tesla board's to monitor his tweets as required by the SEC settlement - have exposed shareholders to billions of dollars of losses.The shareholder complaint seeks to have Musk and other Tesla directors pay damages to the company for breaching their fiduciary duties. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Musk agreed to give up the chairman role and have his tweets monitored as part of the SEC settlement stemming from a controversial tweet in August 2018, when he claimed he had "funding secured" to take the electric car maker private.That set off a war of words between the SEC and Musk, which ended in Musk and Tesla agreeing to pay $20 million in civil fines as part of the settlement.But Musk's reputation since then has soared with investors, along with his company's stock price. Shares of Tesla have rocketed six-fold over the past year, giving it a market value that's more than General Motors, Ford, Volkswagen and Toyota - combined.

  • A-Rod and J.Lo are reportedly breaking up - here's how the couple made and spent their millions together

    Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have reportedly parted ways after a two-year engagement and many more years dating.

  • Michael Cohen tweeted that his multiple meetings with the Manhattan district attorney prosecutors 'aren't good news' for Trump

    In a tweet Cohen quoted a legal expert saying recent interviews between Cohen and Manhattan DA prosecutors spelt trouble for Trump.

  • Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos has turned down an invite from Bernie Sanders to testify before the Senate about income inequality

    Sanders criticized the Amazon CEO for not attending and for trying to prevent workers from unionizing.

  • NBA stars like Kevin Durant and Kyle Lowry are increasingly pouring money into startups for the thrill of investing and a chance to break down barriers for people of color

    In the last two months alone, a broad range of startups have gotten funding from NBA all-stars like Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook.

  • The NASA Perseverance's SuperCam delivered audio of Martian rocks being zapped by lazers. It is one of the many highlights of its mission so far.

    NASA released an audiotape of its rover zapping a rock this week, highlighting another example of the robot's successful trip to the red planet.

  • GOP House Leader McCarthy to introduce resolution calling for Rep. Swalwell's removal from Intelligence Committee

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will introduce a resolution to remove Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee.

  • Trump was supposed to be a political Godzilla in exile. Instead, he’s adrift.

    Even allies say the president is lacking an apparatus and direction as he sorts out just what he wants to do in his post-presidency.

  • Katherine Heigl reveals she's going through a 'health crisis'

    The "Firefly Lane" star gave fans an update about her health on Instagram.

  • French magazine Charlie Hebdo sparks outrage with a cartoon portraying Meghan Markle as George Floyd with the Queen kneeling on her neck

    The French satirical magazine has been accused of being racist, demeaning, and "pimping George Floyd trauma for profit."

  • Trump's Washington hotel echoes to silence of missing Maga crowd

    Once the hub of Trump World in the US capital, with the former president gone it is in danger of becoming a white elephant The Trump International Hotel: ‘ I don’t know anybody who goes there or has gone there,’ said one local author and journalist. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP Once it was like a second White House for the Maga crowd. Now it is in danger of becoming a white elephant. Clobbered first by the coronavirus pandemic, then by its owner’s election defeat, the Trump International Hotel in Washington is reeling from a huge loss of income and prestige. For critics of the former US president, it is welcome proof of how quickly the city is moving on without him. “It used to be the hub of Trump World but I can’t imagine who goes there now,” said Sally Quinn, a local author and journalist. “We don’t even have tourists yet in Washington. I can’t imagine most people staying there when they come. I don’t know anybody who goes there or has gone there.” The hotel opened amid protests in the historic Old Post Office building on Pennsylvania Avenue, between the White House and US Capitol building, in September 2016 as Trump campaigned for the presidency. For four years its opulent lobby thronged with diplomats, lobbyists and Trump family members. It was one of the few places in the US capital where “Make America great again” hats were bountiful. But one recent afternoon it seemed more reminiscent of the haunted hotel in Stanley Kubrick’s film The Shining. Steel barriers surrounded the magnificent facade with its five US flags and statue of first postmaster general Benjamin Franklin. A black-coated porter explained that, due to coronavirus restrictions, only people invited by guests are allowed in. When the Guardian called the front desk, a man who identified himself as the manager said, “I’d rather not comment. Thank you for your call,” then hung up. Danish Rozario, left, wheels a guest’s baggage down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Trump Hotel in Washington on 15 January 2021. Joe Biden’s inauguration five days later marked an ominous moment for the hotel’s fortunes. Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP The hotel in Washington made just $15.1m in revenue last year, a drop of more than 60% from the year before. Then came Trump’s election loss and impeachment for inciting a deadly insurrection a short distance away at the US Capitol on 6 January, inflicting huge reputational damage. On 20 January, Trump boarded the Marine One helicopter to start a new post-presidential life at his luxury Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, depriving the hotel of one of its biggest draws. A week later, the New York Times reported that the lobby was largely vacant and the waiters and staff members outnumbered the customers. There was little mourning in Washington itself, where Joe Biden secured 92% of the vote compared with Trump’s 5%. Beyond official duties, the 45th president was rarely seen around the city, hardly ever visiting museums or theatres and only ever dining out at the Trump hotel itself. Last month the Washingtonian reported that table 72 in a round booth at the hotel’s steakhouse was perpetually reserved for the president in case he decided to visit on the spur of the moment. The magazine also said it obtained a “Standard Operating Procedure” document for staff to follow whenever Trump arrived. “As soon as Trump was seated, the server had to ‘discreetly present’ a mini bottle of Purell hand sanitizer. (This applied long before Covid, mind you.),” it reported. “Next, cue dialogue: ‘Good (time of day) Mr President. Would you like your Diet Coke with or without ice?’ the server was instructed to recite. “A polished tray with chilled bottles and highball glasses was already prepared for either response. Directions for pouring the soda were detailed in a process no fewer than seven steps long – and illustrated with four photo exhibits. The beverage had to be opened in front of the germophobe commander in chief, ‘never beforehand’. Donald Trump, then a presidential candidate, walks into the atrium of his new hotel on 16 September 2016, with his future national security adviser Michael Flynn. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters “The server was to hold a longneck-bottle opener by the lower third of the handle in one hand and the Diet Coke, also by the lower third, in the other. Once poured, the drink had to be placed at the President’s right-hand side. ‘Repeat until POTUS departs.’” Trump always ate the same meal: shrimp cocktail, well-done steak and fries, sometimes with apple pie or chocolate cake for dessert, according to the Washingtonian. “The manual instructed the server to open mini glass bottles of Heinz ketchup in front of Trump, taking care to ensure he could hear the seal make the ‘pop’ sound.” A tray of crisps, chocolates, granola bars, Tic Tacs, gummy bears, Oreos, chocolate-covered raisins and other snacks had to be on hand. The magazine added that Trump once demanded to know why his dining companion received a bigger steak than he did, while first lady Melania Trump once sent back a Dover sole because it was dressed with parsley and chives. The hotel and its steakhouse witnessed a cavalcade of Maga stars from the lawyer Rudy Giuliani to the White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, from the Florida congressman Matt Gaetz to the MyPillow chief executive, Mike Lindell. The former treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin and his wife, the British actor Louise Linton, even lived there for a time. Members of the Trump family also figured prominently, a draw for fans seeking selfies, and guests could indulge at “The Spa by Ivanka Trump”, including a “Himalayan salt chamber” and “fitness center with the latest Technogym equipment” – but temporarily closed due to Covid-19. The bar was a place to sit and watch multiple TV screens showing sport or Fox News. It was, in effect, a Trump embassy in this otherwise liberal city. Quinn observed: “He never went anywhere except the Trump hotel and most of his people didn’t so it was just like an occupying army. You didn’t see them and everybody sort of went on about their lives but there was this awful dark cloud over our heads.” In 2019, Trump reportedly tried to sell the hotel for about $500m, but those plans are now said to be on hold. The hotel is nine stories tall and has 263 rooms. A casual look at its website shows rooms available from $476 a night, suites from $1,122 a night and signature suites from $1,316 a night. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey was one of many foreign leaders who found it politic to put money in Trump’s pocket by staying at his hotel. Photograph: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Kevin Chaffee, senior editor of Washington Life magazine, said: “The Trump hotel has been struggling for quite a while and, without him being there, people don’t need to curry favour by staying there. Some embassies had their events there and they don’t need to do that now.” He added: “The bar was like the White House mess but those people no longer have any reason to meet and try to find out what’s happening on the scene because the man is gone. So it must be like a ghost town.” The Trumps left few other traces in Washington. The former president’s daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, have vacated a mansion they rented in the neighbourhood of Kalorama while working as senior advisers at the White House. The couple have since moved to a luxury condominium in Miami, Florida. Their old house is listed by estate agents as still available to rent for $18,000 a month. It has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, spans 5,016 square feet and is a stone’s throw from Barack and Michelle Obama’s home. Jack Shrestha, owner of the Kalorama Guest House, which is a mile away, said: “The residents in my neighbourhood where I live is over 90% Democrats so they’re happy Trump is gone. But I’m a business owner. I don’t take sides. For me, it doesn’t even matter. “Ivanka’s son went to school where my daughter went to school, a Jewish school up in Cleveland Park. So I used to see her drop off the kid out there. We didn’t say much because they had told us not to talk to her and take pictures or anything like that.” Washington is dotted with memorials, monuments and statues of former presidents. Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris are already making themselves visible. For now, however, Trump’s hotel ensures that his name remains spelled out in gold letters on Pennsylvania Avenue, arguably America’s most famous street. Quinn commented: “I suspect that whoever does buy it will take down all the gilt and all of the trimmings and turn it into something else that’s very un-Trump-like.”

  • Kate Middleton and Prince William reveal the cute Mother's Day cards their children made for Princess Diana

    Check out the cards the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children - George, Louis, Charlotte - they make every year for their late grandmother.