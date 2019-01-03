Do You Like Lagnam Spintex Limited (NSE:LAGNAM) At This P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Lagnam Spintex Limited’s (NSE:LAGNAM) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Lagnam Spintex has a P/E ratio of 3.69, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying ₹3.69 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

See our latest analysis for Lagnam Spintex

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Lagnam Spintex:

P/E of 3.69 = ₹15.3 ÷ ₹4.15 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Notably, Lagnam Spintex grew EPS by a whopping 27% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 30% per year over the last five years. So we’d generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does Lagnam Spintex’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Lagnam Spintex has a lower P/E than the average (13.1) in the luxury industry classification.

NSEI:LAGNAM PE PEG Gauge January 3rd 19 More

This suggests that market participants think Lagnam Spintex will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Lagnam Spintex’s P/E?

Lagnam Spintex has net debt worth a very significant 175% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Bottom Line On Lagnam Spintex’s P/E Ratio

Lagnam Spintex trades on a P/E ratio of 3.7, which is below the IN market average of 17.1. The company may have significant debt, but EPS growth was good last year. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low.