LaGrange County jail officer arrested

Dec. 1—LAGRANGE — A 21-year-old LaGrange County jail officer was arrested Thursday and is accused of sexual misconduct with an inmate.

Arrested was Jaden Boyd, 21, LaGrange. He was arrested on a warrant charging him with sexual misconduct with a service provider, a Level 5 felony. Boyd was arrested at his home by LaGrange County deputies without incident, a release from the sheriff's office reads. He was taken to the Steuben County Jail, where he is being housed while awaiting an initial court appearance.

Investigators stated that the arrest stemmed from an investigation that began Oct. 23. The sheriff's office requested Indiana State Police investigate an alleged sexual battery that occurred at the LaGrange County Jail between an inmate and a confinement officer.

A detective from the ISP Fort Wayne Post investigated and in mid-November, that investigation was completed, the press release reads. The case was submitted to the LaGrange County Prosecutor's Office for review and to determine if any charges should be filed.

On Thursday, an arrest warrant was issued and served.