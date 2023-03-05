LaGrange male dead following Saturday night shooting, police say

One LaGrange male is dead following a shooting Saturday night, according to police.

Police found Nasir Truitt with multiple gunshot wounds on Pierce Street behind South Bend Skate Park where the shooting occurred, according to officials.

Police say Truitt was taken to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault, according to a release.

Officials say the juvenile is being held with no bond, and the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.