LaGrange man arrested on child porn charges after uploading images, videos to chatrooms, police say

A LaGrange man was charged with distribution of child pornography after uploading photos and video to chatrooms, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in early March. The investigation led to the arrest of Randall Brian Smith, 46. Investigators confiscated several electronic devices from his home and got warrants for social media activity.

Investigators said that in November 2021, Smith uploaded two child pornographic images and two videos to chatrooms with more than 50 participants. They did not give any details about the chatrooms or say if other participants would face charges.

Smith was charged with two counts of felony child pornographic distribution and booked into the Troup County Jail on Friday.

