LaGrange man arrested for killing dog with machete

A 22-year-old LaGrange, Ind. man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly killing a small dog with a machete and severely injuring another which had to be put down by the owner.

Star Speicher was arrested by LaGrange County Sheriff's deputies at a residence at 4795 E 025 N, in LaGrange. Officers were called out in reference to a welfare check/animal complaint. Their investigation revealed Speicher, while under the influence of methamphetamine, allegedly killed the dog and injured the second.

Speicher was taken to the LaGrange County Jail and booked for two counts of torture or mutilation of a vertebrate animal, a level 6 felony.

Star Speicher

