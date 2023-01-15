LaGrange man faces multiple drug charges

A LaGrange man is facing multiple drug charges following his arrest on Saturday.

At around 10:25 p.m. Saturday, the LaGrange Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit arrested Xavier Rafael Edmondson, 34, at 801 Daniel Street.

Officers said Edmondson had approximately 88 grams, or 3.5 ounces, of powder cocaine, approximately 1 ounce of crystal methamphetamine, approximately 10 grams of crack cocaine, and approximately 10 grams of marijuana.

According to police, Edmonson also had several items indicative of converting, and/or manufacturing crack cocaine from powder cocaine.

Edmonson is charged with manufacturing cocaine, trafficking cocaine, and possession of crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana, all with the intent to distribute.

He was booked into the Troup County Jail.

