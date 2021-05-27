LaGrange man indicted for manslaughter in July crash that killed passenger

May 26—A LaGrange man whose passenger was killed July 7 when the SUV he was driving went off the road and rolled onto its roof was indicted Wednesday by the Penobscot County grand jury on charges of manslaughter and aggravated operating under the influence of intoxicants.

Randall Hamm, 40, was allegedly speeding that evening when his 2003 Dodge Durango went off Medford Road in LaGrange.

Desarae Bourgoine, 35, also of LaGrange and an acquaintance of Hamm's, was ejected from the car and killed, according to the Maine State Police.

Hamm's blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit when the crash occurred, according to state police.

He was arrested and charged in December. Bail was set at $2,000 cash or $10,000 in real estate.

Hamm was released on bail but details about what he posted for bail were not immediately available Wednesday.

Bail conditions include no use of alcohol or drugs and no contact with the victim's family.

If convicted, Hamm faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 on the manslaughter charge alone.