LaGrange police search for multiple suspects after shooting at neighborhood grocery store

LaGrange police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects who shot into a business.

On May 11, officers responded to a call about a business being shot into in the 800 block of Whitesville Road.

When officers arrived at the AK Food Mart on Whitesville Road they said they discovered shell casings in the parking lot across the street of the neighborhood grocery store.

Officers were able to access surveillance footage from the Phoenix Landing Apartments.

The video shows a man in a white T-shirt walking out of the apartment complex into the parking lot of the neighborhood grocery store.

The video shows a car stop on Handley Street and the driver gets out of the car and appears to be talking with the man in the white shirt.

The two suspects begin shooting at each other.

The man in the white shirt runs off behind the store and the suspect in the car drives away down Handley Street.

Officials discovered more shell casing on Handley Street.

It’s not certain if the business was open during the time of the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the identities of those involved you’re asked to contact Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

