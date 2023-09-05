Laguna Beach outlines when a dog's barking qualifies as a noise violation with new ordinance

TechCrunch

As a result, Silicon Valley’s mojo is back. On the other side of the country, in Washington, D.C., an equally momentous sea change is taking place: The AI industry’s weightiest players are taking a public policy approach almost as unexpected as the technology itself. As someone who has worked on numerous public policy efforts straddling technology and the public sector, I have seen firsthand just how difficult it is to get the private sector to agree among itself, let alone with the government.