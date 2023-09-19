Laguna Beach, Santa Fe and — Cathedral City? Free walks will show off a vibrant arts district

A sign for Perez Plaza in the Perez Art District is seen in Cathedral City, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. The district will host walks the 4th Friday of every month to give guests a close-up look at the many art galleries in the district.

Coachella Valley residents and visitors can tour art galleries and studios at the Perez Art District in Cathedral City every fourth Friday of the month until May or June.

The district is where dozens of local artists have galleries and studios, and it's hosted several art walks before. The first of the season will be Sept. 22.

Anne Bedrick, one of the district’s artists, organizes the art walks and revived it after it had previously died down. She said she wanted to raise awareness about art in the valley.

"It's a really vibrant group of artists here and people don't necessarily think 'Ooh, Greater Palm Springs' when they think about looking for art," Bedrick said. "They think Laguna (Beach) or Santa Fe or the really big cities, and we have as good or better an art scene. And art lovers should know about us."

What does the event entail?

Guests can tour different studios and galleries, chat with artists about their work, purchase pieces, mingle, and enjoy snacks and sometimes alcoholic drinks. Studios and galleries display pieces including paintings, furniture, sculptures and jewelry, according to Bedrick.

“The exciting thing, too, is that we’re not just galleries, but we’re also working art studios. And so it’s unusual because not every time you go to a place to look at art do you get to actually see how it’s made,” she said. “You see the tools that they’re using and their process. And sometimes you see a work in process, and then you come back the next month or a week later and get to see it finished.”

She added there is sometimes live music and food trucks. There are five buildings total in the Perez Art District and at least 35 artists participating in the walks over the course of the season, she said.

“It’s just a festive night,” Bedrick said. “People really have a good time.”

How much is the event?

The art walks are free to attend.

When are the art walks?

The art walks will be from 4 to 7 p.m., according to Bedrick. They will be held on the following dates, according to the Perez Art District’s website:

Sept. 22, 2023

Oct. 27, 2023

Nov. 24, 2023

Dec. 22, 2023

Jan. 26, 2024

Feb. 23, 2024

March 22, 2024

April 26, 2024

May 24, 2024

Bedrick added the event may continue in June if it's not too hot, though it usually is.

A sign for Perez Plaza in the Perez Art District is seen in Cathedral City, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. The district will host walks the 4th Friday of every month to give guests a close-up look at the many art galleries in the district.

Where is the art walk?

The Perez Art District is made up of several nearby buildings on Perez Road, but it traditionally starts at the one located at 68-845 Perez Road.

