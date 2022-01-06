🌱 Laguna Downtown Plan Approved + A Letter From Your Supervisor

Hello, neighbors! Ashley Ludwig here with today's Laguna Beach Daily.

Dense fog in the a.m.; cloudy. High: 60 Low: 52.

Obituary: Tristan Krogius is mourned by friends and family in Laguna Beach (Laguna Beach Patch) Feast your eyes on these 5 New Laguna Beach area homes For Sale. (Laguna Beach Patch). What do you think of this new approach to battling weeds and pests in Laguna Beach? (VoiceofOC). Fifth District Supervisor Lisa Bartlett shares this open Letter to the growing coastal district that she now serves, including Laguna Beach. (San Clemente Times). Coastal Commission finally approves Laguna's downtown-specific plan after years in development. So what's next? (Los Angeles Times).

First Friday at Bixby Knolls - Arts and Culture Events in Orange County (5 PM).

FREE: Live Jazz at The OC Fish Grill (7 PM).

Visit Laguna Beach: Here in Laguna Beach, we have over 40 hiking trails and 7,000 acres of the coastal wilderness preserve. Where is your favorite place to hike? II @josiahq" (Instagram).

City of Laguna Beach - Government: "The City's Executive Team is closely monitoring the increase in COVID cases, monitoring the County's updates regarding the Omicron variant, reviewing CDC and CalOSHA updates, and implementing any additional operational solutions." (Facebook).

Pacific Marine Mammal Center: "Got Spring Break plans? Why not join PMMC for Camp Pinniped! Our facility offers a unique experience for children to witness a marine mammal hospital in action! Campers learn how our animal care team rehabilitates our seal and sea lion patients." (Facebook).

