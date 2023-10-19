Laguna Hills man arrested after security guard shot inside car

TechCrunch

Back in 2018, LexisNexis acquired the digital identity platform ThreatMetrix for just under $820 million in cash. In 2021, ThreatMetrix co-founders Reed Taussig and Alisdair Faulkner returned to the world of startups when, together with a number of ex-ThreatMetrix engineers and execs, they launched Darwinium, a fraud prevention platform that focuses on protecting fintech, e-commerce, financial services, gaming and gambling services at their digital perimeter without putting too much of a burden on users. A number of prominent angel investors, including Naval Ravikant and Jeff Fagnan also participated in this round.