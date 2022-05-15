Laguna Woods shooting: One dead and four ‘critically’ wounded in attack at church

Police and fire department vehicles outside of a church in Laguna Woods, California, where one person was killed and five were injured in a shooting. (Screen grab of ABC7 newscast)

One person has been killed and five others have been wounded at a shooting at a church in Orange County, California, according to police.

“We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) announced on Twitter on Sunday.

All the victims are adults, and four were “critically wounded” and rushed to the hospital OCSO said.

The 911 went about the shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church went out at 1.26pm, according to police.

The shooting occured in the city of Laguna Woods, about 45 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Orange County fire officials said they had emergency medical crews on the scene, and had transfered multiple people to the hospital.

The exact circumstances that led to the shooting remain undisclosed.

The Independent has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.

The shooting occured on the 24000 block of El Toro Road.

Photos on social media showed three fire engines outside of a church in the area.

Photos from my mom at the scene of a shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods. @OCSheriff reports that multiple people have been shot, a suspect has been detained, and a weapon has been recovered. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/UfgxfjQEYV — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 15, 2022

The FBI is assisting with the response at the scene, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The office of California Governor Gavin Newsom also said it is monitoring what happened closely.

“No one should have to fear going to their place of worship,” it wrote in statement. “Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event.”

Cindy Frazier, 65, was out running errands when she heard the sirens of numerous law enforcement officials heading to the church, thinking at first it was a local fire.

“I thought it was the fire flaring back up but it was just one after the other,” the Laguna Woods resident told the paper. “It’s just so heartbreaking. Why? Why our community.”

The shooting came just a day after 10 people were killed in a white supremacist mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket on Saturday.

“This is upsetting and disturbing news, especially less than a day after a mass shooting in Buffalo,” US Representative Katie Porter, whose district is nearby, wrote on Twitter on Sundy. “This should not be our new normal. I will work hard to support the victims and their families.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.