Laguna Niguel Small Businesses Could Receive A $2,500 Grant

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA — Small businesses feeling the impact of the economic downturn brought on by COVID-19 could be awarded a $2,500 grant thanks to a partnership between the County of Orange and several cities, including Laguna Niguel and Dana Point.

Small business owners can apply for a grant starting on Monday at 9 a.m. until March 15 at 5 p.m. The $2,500 comes from the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program, county officials said.

Businesses have to meet the following criteria to be eligible:

Physically located and operating in Orange County

Began operating before Dec. 31, 2019

Is currently open or has a clear plan to reopen

Able to show it was significantly impacted by COVID-19

Had less than $50,000 in revenue for the 2019 tax year

Had less than five full-time employees during the 2019 and 2020 tax years

Currently has less than five full-time employees

Use all the grant money by June 1, 2022, and have receipts to show what was purchased

County officials said they will give priority to businesses that are sidewalk vendors, suffered losses because of the pandemic or whose owners are a member of a "group that has faced historic barriers in accessing capital and is defined as business majority-owned and operated on a daily basis by women."



Women, veterans, minorities, undocumented individuals and people with English as a second language who own businesses are encouraged to apply, officials said.

For more information about the grants, and a full list of criteria and exclusions, visit the county's website.



This article originally appeared on the Laguna Niguel-Dana Point Patch