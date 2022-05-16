Laguna Woods church shooting suspect identified as 68-year-old Las Vegas man

Sheila Flynn
A 68-year-old Las Vegas man has been identified as the suspect who opened fire on churhgoers Sunday in Laguna Woods, California.

David Chou has been booked on one felony count of murder and five felony counts of attempted murder, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

One person was killed and five others injured Sunday afternoon when a man attacked a lunch banquet at Geneva Presbyterian Church – before other congregants tackled and hog-tied the suspect’s legs with extension cords.

The injured victims range in age from 66 to 92 years old.

