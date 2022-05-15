Laguna Woods shooting - live: Church attack leaves one dead and four ‘critically’ wounded

(Independent)

One person is dead, four others are “critically” wounded and another person has “minor” injuries after a gunman opened fire inside a church in southern California on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers received a call of a shooting inside Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods at 1.26pm PT on 15 May, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office .

All victims are adults and have been admitted to area hospitals.

A suspect was detained at the scene and a weapon was recovered, according to police.

The church in Laguna Woods – a city of roughly 16,000 people roughly 50 miles south of Los Angeles – held its weekly in-person worship services earlier on Sunday.

A statement from the office of Governor Gavin Newsom said officials “no one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event.”

The shooting comes one day after a gunman killed 10 people in a grocery store in an apparent racist attack in Buffalo, New York, among the deadliest mass shootings in 2022.

23:25 , Alex Woodward

We are actively monitoring the shooting at a church in Laguna Woods and working closely with local law enforcement.



23:24 , Alex Woodward

What we know about the shooting in Orange County so far:

