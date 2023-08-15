Lahaina fire ‘looked like Armageddon,’ firefighter says

MAALAEA HARBOR, Maui — The wind-fueled wildfire that swept into Lahaina, the deadliest wildfire in the United States in modern history, “looked like Armageddon,” Maui firefighter Aina Kohler said.

“Everything happened so fast,” she said. “The winds were the highest I’ve ever felt on Maui, in my life or anywhere in my life. And everything just happened so fast.”

Part of what went wrong in the fire that erupted Tuesday and devastated the town of around 12,000 in West Maui was a lack of a crucial resource: Water.

“We ran out of water,” she said in an interview Monday. “... We’re on an island, with a limited supply. And that’s what we all talk about all the time, our limited resources.”

Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Currently, the Maui wildfires are the nation's fifth-deadliest on record, according to research by the National Fire Protection Association, a nonprofit that publishes fire codes and standards used in the U.S. and around the world. (Rick Bowmer / AP)

Kohler and her husband, Jonny Varona, who is also a firefighter, lived in Lahaina and their home was among the thousands lost in the fire.

Kohler was on duty that day and worked the Lahaina fire, while Varona was home with their children.

“Everything that could go, that came into play, that could possibly limit our resources, our help, our town, happened,” Kohler said. “And there was some stuff — a lot of stuff — that was out of our control.”

Varona, at home with the children, could tell the fire was serious.

“I saw the smoke and knew it wasn’t good — the colors, and the popping that was coming from it were explosions,” Varona said. “I knew it was structures, so I knew to take my kids and get out of there.”

Varona went to the fire station to see if someone could take his kids, so he could help, too. “Everybody was out, everybody was gone,” he said.

As firefighters fought the Lahaina fire that day, Kohler said her thoughts centered on: “Where can we stop it? Where can we cut it off?”

“With high winds like that, you want to predict — OK, we can stop it here, let’s make a stance here. That’s what everybody was thinking,” she said.

Information about what was on fire was coming so fast, Kohler said. Winds gusted at over 60 mph at the time, officials have said.

“People running for their lives, people being carried out, people being rescued, people getting stuck,” Kohler said she witnessed. “Power lines were already down before the fire.”

The fire in Lahaina struck at the worst possible time, Kohler said. Half their resources were on the other side of the island fighting another wildfire, the Kula fire, she said.

Kohler said the wind was a major factor. High winds struck the island due to Hurricane Dora, a Category 4 storm, passing south of Hawaii. according to officials.

The fact that water pressure was low might be explained by the fire destroying so many homes, causing the system to be opened up, Varona said, although he said he did not know the cause.

“I want to be mad at something,” Kohler said. But she stops herself.

“Focus on the positive, is what I need to do."

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com