Lahaina man charged in Maui crime spree

Sep. 30—Prosecutors have charged a 31-year-old Lahaina man in connection with an alleged crime spree in Kahului and Waihee on Maui.

Rocky Hermanns-Raymond was charged today with first-degree burglary, first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, credit card theft, second-degree theft, unauthorized control of confidential personal information, driving without a valid driver's license and fourth-degree criminal property damage.

His bail is set at $50, 000.

Police said a 57-year-old Kahului woman was seated in the rear passenger seat of a parked 2020 Nissan Armada at the Kahului Shopping Center with the engine running and doors unlocked at about 11 :50 a.m. Sunday when an unknown man entered the vehicle and drove off while the woman was still in the SUV.

The woman eventually managed to exit the vehicle and flee on foot to a nearby residence.

Police spotted the suspect in the SUV in Lahaina. A police pursuit ensued after the suspect disregarded officers' commands to stop, Police said the suspect struck a bridge and a vehicle as police pursued him. The suspect failed to negotiate a turn when the SUV went off the roadway at Kahekili Highway and crashed into bushes. The suspect then exited the vehicle and fled to the side of the cliff.

The next morning, police spotted the suspect taking a 1996 Ford Ranger from a residence in Waihee and drive off on Kahekili Highway.

On Tuesday morning, officers located Hermanns-Raymond in Wailuku and arrested him on suspicion of reckless driving, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle and other offenses.

Hermanns-Raymond has a criminal history of two felony convictions for assault against a police officer and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and four misdemeanor convictions for abuse of a family or household member, driving without a license and criminal contempt of court.

His record also includes six petty misdemeanor convictions for disobedience to police officers, operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, driving without a license and operating a vehicle after his license was suspended /revoked.