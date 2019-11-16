Some Lai Si Enterprise Holding (HKG:2266) Shareholders Are Down 12%

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Lai Si Enterprise Holding Limited (HKG:2266) share price has gained 30% in the last three months. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. After all, the share price is down 12% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

View our latest analysis for Lai Si Enterprise Holding

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Lai Si Enterprise Holding managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action. But we may find different metrics more enlightening.

In contrast, the 13% drop in revenue is a real concern. Many investors see falling revenue as a likely precursor to lower earnings, so this could well explain the weak share price.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:2266 Income Statement, November 16th 2019 More

Take a more thorough look at Lai Si Enterprise Holding's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 1.3% in the last year, Lai Si Enterprise Holding shareholders might be miffed that they lost 12%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. It's great to see a nice little 30% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Lai Si Enterprise Holding scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Of course Lai Si Enterprise Holding may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.