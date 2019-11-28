Is Lai Sun Development Company Limited (HKG:488) Potentially Undervalued?

Lai Sun Development Company Limited (HKG:488), which is in the real estate business, and is based in Hong Kong, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the SEHK over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Lai Sun Development’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Lai Sun Development worth?

Good news, investors! Lai Sun Development is still a bargain right now. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 1.33x is currently well-below the industry average of 6.42x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Lai Sun Development’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Lai Sun Development generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Lai Sun Development, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although 488 is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to 488, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 488 for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

