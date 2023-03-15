Laid Off? Here’s How To Manage Rent and Other Bills, According to Experts

Jacob Wade
·5 min read
andresr / Getty Images
andresr / Getty Images

Losing your job can be scary, but don’t panic.

There are several things you can do right away to help you stay afloat while you are looking for work. From negotiating your bills to getting unemployment income to help with your immediate expenses, taking action quickly can help you avoid a financial mess after being laid off.

Check Your $2 Bills: They Could Be Worth Upwards of $4,500
With a Recession Looming: Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track

We found several financial experts who offered some timely tips on what to do if you lose your job. And while your rent and bills are still due, there are a few ways to ease the burden while you’re searching for new employment.

Keep reading to find out exactly what to do if you get laid off.

Apply for Unemployment ASAP

If you lost your job through no fault of your own (layoffs, etc.), then you can qualify for state unemployment benefits.

Grant Maddox, CFP, says, “One of the first things anyone should do when laid off is to review their state’s unemployment benefits. Every company is required to pay unemployment insurance, and when you are laid off, you can actually take advantage of this benefit. Unemployment, in conjunction with emergency fund assets, is a great resource to help cover day-to-day spending and keep you afloat until you find your next job.”

Most states offer unemployment benefits for up to 12 weeks, with many offering up to 26 weeks of payments. While unemployment typically only pays you a small percentage of what you used to make, it can help you manage the transition to a new job.

Create an Emergency Budget

With a sudden loss in income, you can’t spend money on the things you used to — at least until you find a new job.

The best way to figure out how to allocate any savings or income you do have is by creating an emergency budget. This is a term I coined to refer to budgeting only for essential expenses — housing, food, utilities, and transportation.

It’s best to review your current expenses and write everything on paper (or in a spreadsheet). Add up your total expenses only in essential categories (sorry, Netflix is no longer essential), and figure out the minimum amount you can live on during this financial emergency.

Joe Dunat of Sturkie Wealth Management Group says that it is important to “assess your finances and your budget.” He added, “This is the time to get granular about any funds coming in (like unemployment benefits or severance payments) and funds going out (like rent, utilities, car payments, etc.).”

You may need to pause your subscriptions while searching for a job, and stop spending on things like clothing and restaurants. Remember, this is only temporary, and you can add back in the fun items when you find your next job.

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned About the Safety of Your Money in Your Bank Accounts?

Call Your Creditors

Whether it’s your landlord or your credit card company, getting on the phone and talking to an actual human being is the best way to come to an agreement on a plan for handling your lost income.

Jorey Bernstein of Bernstein Investment Consultants says, “You should contact your landlord or property manager and explain your situation honestly. They may be willing to work with you on some options, such as deferring rent, paying partial rent, breaking up payments, or using your security deposit.”

Other creditors may allow you to defer payments or reduce the cost of your services for a short period to help you as well. Credit card companies might be able to lower your interest rate, or help you surf your debt balances to a balance transfer card to help lower your monthly payments.

Bottom line: Call your creditors, explain your situation, and see what options are available.

Review Your Health Insurance Options

If you had health insurance through your work plan, you need to review your options for staying covered without spending a huge amount out of pocket. While most employers offer COBRA coverage to keep your old health plan, this can be prohibitively expensive.

You can browse plans on healthcare.gov to find a lower-cost option that fits your needs for the time being, as losing your job allows you to sign up for a plan outside of the normal enrollment period. If you focus on a high-deductible plan, it can lower your monthly costs while you are looking for work.

Also, if you are 26 or younger, you might be able to hop back on your parents’ insurance plan for a little while.

Focus on Your Most Important Bills First

Some bills might need to take a back seat if you don’t have the money to pay them.

You need to pay for utilities and your transportation (car payment, insurance), but some bills may need to be delayed. While missed payments can hurt your credit, it’s important to make sure you focus on what is important for you and your family while you are looking for work.

Pausing or canceling services that you don’t need is a good first step, but you also may need to negotiate a deferred payment on other services that you can’t just cancel. Remember, talking to a human on the phone is much more powerful then email, so pick up the phone and call.

Bottom Line

Losing your job doesn’t have to be the end of the world. In fact, there are several smart moves you can make right away to help you ease the burden. By being upfront and honest with your lenders and service providers, you can avoid bad marks on your credit, and help keep your lights on.

But the experts all agree — you need to get on a budget, manage the money you DO have carefully, and avoid wasteful spending while you are unemployed. And while you might get a great job within a week, it’s better to hope for the best, but plan for the worst.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Laid Off? Here’s How To Manage Rent and Other Bills, According to Experts

Recommended Stories

  • More Than Half of Americans Wouldn’t Be Able To Afford Their Bills and Groceries if They Lost Their Job

    What would be your immediate concern if you lost your job? In a GOBankingRates survey polling 1,002 Americans, more than half of overall Americans said they wouldn't be able to afford their basic...

  • FDIC returned $40 billion in U.S. Treasury funds, reversing withdrawal after SVB takeover

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp deposited $40 billion back into the U.S. Treasury General Account on Tuesday, reversing a $40 billion withdrawal on Friday as the regulator took control of the failed Silicon Valley Bank, Treasury financial data released on Wednesday showed. A Treasury spokesperson referred questions about the fund transfers to the FDIC, which declined comment. On Tuesday, before the restoration of the funds was disclosed in the latest Daily Treasury Statement, the Treasury said that the $40 billion withdrawal would not affect estimates for when it would no longer be able to pay all U.S. government bills without a debt ceiling increase.

  • Des Moines woman finally gets lottery winnings from check bank refused to deposit

    Chase Bank has provided no explanation for freezing Veronica Cruz's account and cancelling her debit card

  • American egg prices are sending a signal to the Federal Reserve

    The average prices that US companies paid for goods and services decreased by 0.1% from January to February, according to new producer price index data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The decrease was led by the cost of goods falling 0.2%, while the price of services fell by 0.1%.

  • ‘Net worth of median household is basically nothing,’ says Carl Icahn. ‘We have some major problems in our economy.’

    Carl Icahn is worried about the economy in the wake of action taken by the government to mitigate one of the largest bank failures in U.S. history.

  • Fox Liberal Pundit Pushes Back on Network’s ‘Woke’ SVB Narrative

    Jessica Tarlov, co-host of the Fox News roundtable show The Five, took issue Tuesday with conservative pundits—some on her own network—placing the blame for Silicon Valley Bank’s failure on diversity initiatives in the workplace and prioritizing “woke-ness” above financial concerns.Tarlov began by referencing a New York Post story from Monday in which a tech insider told the Republican-friendly outlet that SVB was “the bank of the Democrats.” “If it was the Bank of MAGA, what are the chances it

  • 7 Things You Should Never Pay For With Cash

    Some people charge everything to a credit card to rack up rewards points, but that isn't your style. When possible, you prefer to pay with cash. Maybe you've ditched the plastic as a way to curb...

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • I Finally Found the Perfect Place to Invest My Emergency Savings Fund

    Intellectually, I've always known it was ridiculous, but it wasn't until I got into the habit of investing a portion of our emergency fund in Treasury bills that I finally relaxed. Now that I'm in the habit of putting our rainy day cash into Treasury bills (T-bills), I'm embarrassed it took so long for me to make a move. If you're not familiar with how T-bills work, allow me to gush over the benefits.

  • Collecting Dividends in Your Brokerage Account? This Could Be the Best Thing to Do With Them

    Any money you need for near-term savings goals or emergencies should sit in your savings account. Now you might own a range of stocks in your brokerage account, and that's a good thing. When they go the latter route, it results in dividend payments.

  • Key Inflation Measure Comes in Hot as Fed Mulls Next Rate Hike

    Consumer price inflation eased a bit in February, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Tuesday, but a key inflation measure watched closely by the Federal Reserve showed an unexpected increase, underlining the difficulty Fed officials face as they contemplate their next move in their battle to restore price stability in the U.S. economy. The headline consumer price index rose by 0.4% on a monthly basis and 6% relative to a year ago, with both measures easing from the resu

  • Three U.S. Banks Collapsed in a Week. Here's Why Others Might Follow.

    Global markets fear that other banks will fail after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate and Signature Bank in New York. Here's why.

  • Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile Sells to T-Mobile in $1.3B Deal

    Actor and producer Ryan Reynolds has cut his first billion-dollar deal. Mint Mobile, the wireless firm that counts Reynolds as a minority owner, has been acquired by wireless giant T-Mobile in a deal that could value the startup firm at $1.35 billion (the actual payout will depend on the performance of the brands before and […]

  • SVB: Moody's Delivers Bad News to First Republic and 5 Other Banks

    The credit-rating company plans to downgrade the ratings of U.S. regional banks after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed.

  • 3 Elite Dividend Stocks Down 30%+ to Buy Right Now for Decades of Passive Income

    Stock market sell-offs can be great opportunities to pad your passive income. Shares of leading real estate investment trusts (REITs) Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI), Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR), and Prologis (NYSE: PLD) are all down more than 30% from their peaks over the past year.

  • Rivian Stock Is Really Just About Free. Investors Shouldn’t Forget Cash.

    The electric vehicle maker's cash balance at the end of 2022 almost equals the company's market capitalization.

  • Baby boomers, now outnumbered by millennials, see a shift in generational power

    The author of a book on the decline of the baby boom talks about on the waning power of the post-World War II generation.

  • Romney grills Biden official about Social Security in tense exchange

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) grilled Shalanda Young, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), about Social Security during a hearing Wednesday focused on President Biden’s fiscal 2024 budget proposal. In a tense line of questioning, Romney pressed Young about whether she knew of any cuts to the program proposed by lawmakers.…

  • Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?

    Many investors, inside and outside the crypto sector, have criticized Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) for just this reason. It's a meme token that, like others before it, has relied on marketing and hype, sending valuation to unbelievable levels. The party has ended, and the token is down nearly 90% from its 2021 peak.

  • Academic study flags 186 banks as vulnerable to a run as Silicon Valley Bank was

    A new academic study of bank fragility concludes that 186 U.S. banks remain vulnerable to a run on deposits like the one that doomed Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and Silvergate bank in the past week. Erica Xuewei Jiang of the University of Southern California, Gregor Matvos of Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, Tomasz Piskorski of Columbia Business School and Amit Seru of Stanford University authored the 20-page study of uninsured deposits at banks. An exception with Silicon Valley Bank, however, was its “disproportionate” share of funding from uninsured deposits.