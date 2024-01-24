Laingsburg man wins $100,000 in Christmas Day Powerball drawing

LANSING — A Laingsburg man won $100,000 in the Christmas Day powerball drawing.

Todd Schroeder, 52, matched four white balls (5-12-20-24-29) and the Powerball (4), good for a $50,000 prize, the Michigan Lottery said Wednesday in a news release. But his winnings were boosted to $100,000 by the Power Play, which costs an extra $1 but can multiply non-jackpot prizes.

“I play Powerball and Mega Millions a few times per month, and I always buy my tickets online,” Schroeder told the lottery bureau.

“I saw an email from the Lottery when I woke up the morning after the drawing, so I logged in to my account to see how much I’d won. When I saw a $100,000 prize pending, I jumped out of bed and started pacing the house. All I could think was: ‘Am I seeing this right?!’ It took a few minutes for it to sink in that I had really won!”

Schroeder plans to complete some car repairs with his winnings and save the remainder, lottery officials said.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

