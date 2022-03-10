Laingsburg woman sentenced for crash that seriously injured DeWitt Twp. cop

DeWitt Township police officer Robert Stump was struck head-on in Olive Township in Clinton County Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 by a woman fleeing Laingsburg police in a van.

ST. JOHNS — A Laingsburg woman has been sentenced in connection with a crash that nearly killed a DeWitt Township police officer.

The officer, Bob Stump, has made nearly a full recovery and is waiting on a hip replacement before he goes back to work.

Randi Justice, who hit Stump with her car in February 2020 in an attempt to die by suicide while fleeing from police, was sentenced to seven and a half to 15 years in prison.

The police chase began in Laingsburg and Justice led officers through eastern Clinton County before she drove head-on into Stump's patrol car.

Justice pleaded no contest to assaulting a police officer and two counts of felonious assault. She initially was charged with 10 felonies, including attempted murder and reckless driving. The remainder of the charges were dismissed in a plea agreement.

Stump was fired in February after two years on medical leave, but he was rehired several weeks later after a public outcry.

Bob Stump, right, is re-sworn is as a DeWitt Township Police officer Feb. 28, 2022, after being fired several weeks ago. Stump was fired after two years of medical leave after he was seriously injured in an on-duty crash.

