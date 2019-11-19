Lajin Entertainment Network Group Limited's (HKG:8172) Earnings Dropped -12%, Did Its Industry Show Weakness Too?

When Lajin Entertainment Network Group Limited (SEHK:8172) announced its most recent earnings (30 September 2019), I compared it against two factor: its historical earnings track record, and the performance of its industry peers on average. Being able to interpret how well Lajin Entertainment Network Group has done so far requires weighing its performance against a benchmark, rather than looking at a standalone number at a point in time. In this article, I've summarized the key takeaways on how I see 8172 has performed.

View our latest analysis for Lajin Entertainment Network Group

How Did 8172's Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

8172 is loss-making, with the most recent trailing twelve-month earnings of -HK$146.8m (from 30 September 2019), which compared to last year has become more negative. Furthermore, the company's loss seem to be growing over time, with the five-year earnings average of -HK$86.9m. Each year, for the past five years 8172 has seen an annual increase in operating expense growth, outpacing revenue growth of 35%, on average. This adverse movement is a driver of the company's inability to reach breakeven.

Viewing growth from a sector-level, the HK entertainment industry has been enduring some headwinds over the past year, leading to an average earnings drop of -9.4%. This is a significant change, given that the industry has constantly been delivering a a strong growth of 45% in the previous five years. This growth is a median of profitable companies of 17 Entertainment companies in HK including Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment (Holdings), Nan Hai and BAIOO Family Interactive. This suggests that any recent headwind the industry is enduring, it’s hitting Lajin Entertainment Network Group harder than its peers.

SEHK:8172 Income Statement, November 19th 2019 More

Even though Lajin Entertainment Network Group is currently unprofitable, it has an ample cash cushion (HK$156m) to pay for its upcoming operating expenses over the next couple of years. This is a strong indication of good cash management.

What does this mean?

Lajin Entertainment Network Group's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Companies that incur net loss is always difficult to predict what will occur going forward, and when. The most useful step is to examine company-specific issues Lajin Entertainment Network Group may be facing and whether management guidance has dependably been met in the past. I suggest you continue to research Lajin Entertainment Network Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Financial Health: Are 8172’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.