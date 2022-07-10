Lake Andes arsonist sentenced to prison for setting fire that destroyed Native American Resource Center

Jul. 10—LAKE ANDES, S.D. — A Lake Andes man will spend just over five years in prison for committing an act of arson that destroyed the Native American Women's Health Education Resource Center.

Donavon Sully, 27, of Lake Andes, was sentenced in a Charles Mix County courtroom on Friday to 10 years in prison, with four years suspended and credit for 200 days of time already served, in connection with the arson.

Sully was originally charged with a host of crimes after he turned himself in to authorities, but a plea agreement led him to plead guilty only to one count of second-degree arson and one count of reckless burning or exploding.

The charges stem from Dec. 20, 2021, when Sully, donning dark clothes and a ski mask, stuffed a pair of shoes with paper, lit them on fire with a cigarette, and placed the burning shoes between a screen door and a storm door to the NAWHERC.

The NAWHERC was home to a food bank, community radio station and a gathering place for Native Americans in the area. In addition to the destruction of the building, Charon Asetoyer told the Mitchell Republic in January that the loss of recorded interviews with tribal elders and other historical Native American artifacts was a devastating, invaluable loss.

"It's a big loss to the community. It's pretty devastating for some families," she said. "[For services] to come to a screeching halt, you can rest assured that the community is feeling it."

In a December 2021 court filing, Sully told authorities he was upset and had "blacked out" before setting multiple fires, including at the NAWHERC, and slashing multiple tires across Lake Andes. Other fires he told authorities he set included piles of leaves near a propane tank and an electrical box near the city's pool. Charges in connection with other fires were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

As Sully was held in jail pending the outcome of the arson charge, a Jan. 15 court filing charged him with simple assault of a law enforcement officer.

After authorities confronted him for covering a camera in his jail cell, Sully began spitting on jailers and throwing water at them. As he was restrained, court documents say he became threatening, yelling phrases including "I'm gonna kill you James," "He's a dead man, gonna make sure he's dead" and "I'm gonna bite your ear off."

After pleading guilty to the assault in April, Sully was sentenced Friday to two years in prison, with both years suspended.

Sully's criminal record now includes 10 criminal convictions, including a separate instance of assault committed by an adult in jail.