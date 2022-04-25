Lake Andes man pleads guilty to arson of Lake Andes' Native American Resource Center

Apr. 25—LAKE ANDES — A Lake Andes man pleaded guilty Monday to the arson of a Native American resource center in Lake Andes four months after the fire rendered the building unusable.

Donavon Sully, 27, of Lake Andes, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree arson and one count of reckless burning. As part of the agreement, he pleaded down from a more serious charge of first-degree arson, which South Dakota law defines as the intentional burning of an occupied structure. The prosecution also dismissed two additional counts of reckless burning and one count of intentional damage under $100,000.

On Dec. 20, 2021, Sully, donning dark clothes and a ski mask, stuffed a pair of shoes with paper, lit them on fire with a cigarette and placed the burning shoes between a screen door and a storm door to the Native American Women's Health Education Resource Center (NAWHERC) in Lake Andes.

In a December court filing, authorities say Sully claimed he was upset that night and had after a friend drove him from a casino to the Gus Stop. While "blacked out," he set multiple fires — including piles of leaves near a propane tank and an electrical box near the city's pool — and slashed the tires of two vehicles around town.

After fire crews determined the nature of the fire to be suspicious, investigators received a tip claiming they saw a man in dark clothes near the NAWHERC around the time of the fire. Hours later, and before authorities had determined who was responsible, Sully turned himself in at the Charles Mix County Sheriff's Office.

Though Charles Mix County State's Attorney Steve Cotton was not immediately available to provide details of the plea agreement, Sully's probation status and a separate concurrent case could complicate his sentencing in the arson case.

Between 2013 and 2020, Sully was convicted in South Dakota for domestic abuse through sexual contact, secret use of a camera to record a person's body, impersonating a police officer, threatening a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, refusing to leave property and failure to appear for a court appearance.

With Monday's conviction of two Class 4 felonies, Sully currently faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison plus a $40,000 in fines — unless prosecutors offered a lesser sentence as part of the plea agreement — which will be determined in a July 8 sentencing.

Court documents, however, currently make no mention of an order for Sully to pay restitution to the NAWHERC for losses and damages sustained by the organization.

In January, NAWHERC director Charon Asetoyer told the Mitchell Republic that the fire took away much more than just a community's building — it pushed pause on a food pantry, destroyed a community radio station that served as the area's emergency alert system and took away a safe place for tribal members of the area to commune.

"It's a big loss to the community. It's pretty devastating for some families," Asetoyer said. "[For services] to come to a screeching halt, you can rest assured that the community is feeling it."

Beyond the tangible operations the building held, countless tribal artifacts of historical and cultural significance were also lost, including photographs and recorded interviews with tribal elders.

"The elders — in Indian Country, oral history is extremely important. To be able to interview elders and capture it on tape for the next generation is really important," Asetoyer said. "Within a language is contained your values, your math, your science, your medicines, your info on traditional healing practices — all those things that are so important for survival. ... It's really heartbreaking to see so much of that destroyed."

Reiterating that not everything lost in the blaze had a price tag, Asetoyer estimated physical damages amounted to nearly $250,000.

A GoFundMe page that used to collect general donations

was transitioned to serve as a landing page for those who wish to give money to help with rebuilding.

Since the fire, the NAWHERC has received 93 donations totaling just under $7,800 — just over 3% of the estimated cost to rebuild.