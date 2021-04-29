Lake Ariel woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal overdose

Apr. 29—A Lake Ariel woman who twice admitted in court she delivered a fatal dose of heroin to a Blakely man in 2019 will go before a judge next week to learn her fate.

Jennifer Wanamaker, 42, 1063 Rolling Hills Drive, appeared virtually before Lackawanna County Judge Michael J. Barrasse on Thursday to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and criminal use of a communication facility. That plea replaces a previous one in December to a count of conspiracy to commit drug delivery resulting in death for giving Marcus Santarelli the narcotics that killed him.

After the hearing, Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell said Wanamaker, if sentenced in the standard range, could face between nine and 26 months behind bars on the two charges, which is approximately 10 months less than she faced under the previous plea.

Powell declined to comment further because he said it remains a pending case. Wanamaker's attorney, James Elliott, could not be reached for comment after the hearing. Barrasse will sentence her 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Blakely police began an investigation that ultimately led back to Wanamaker on Dec. 13, 2019, after the discovery of Santarelli, 31, unresponsive in a bathroom in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue. He died Dec. 17, 2019. Police said he died from an overdose of heroin, fentanyl and codeine.

Police searched Santarelli's phone records and learned that someone named "Scoobs Jen" offered to sell him a "nice sack" for $50 the day before he was discovered unresponsive. That phone number, police said, belonged to Wanamaker, who went by the nickname "Scoobs."

Wanamaker remained jailed Thursday at the Lackawanna County Prison.

In an obituary published shortly after Santarelli's death, his family remarked on his struggles with addiction and how openly discussing a loved one's disease can invite judgement from other family members, friends and strangers.

"Pretending that addiction is not happening does not make it go away," they wrote. "How we talk about addiction and those it affects is important. Know that hundreds of thousands of families who have lost someone to this disease are praying and rooting for you."

