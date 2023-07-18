Lake Boyz gang member, brother to football star, sentenced to 18 years for cons

A member of a gang operating out of central Fort Myers faces nearly two decades in prison, he learned this week.

Lee Circuit Judge Bruce Kyle sentenced Jari McMiller, 31, sibling to football star Sammy Watkins, to 18 years in prison, followed by 12 years of state probation, for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) conspiracy.

A jury convicted McMiller in June.

The State Attorney's Office said this prosecution is part of a joint task force created by State Attorney Amira Fox comprised of members of the State Attorney’s Office, FBI, Fort Myers Police and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Fort Myers Police primarily investigated the Lake Boyz's gang activities.

Authorities said gang members committed multiple crimes in different roles, including the sale and distribution of drugs, burglary, auto theft and homicide.

During his trial, McMiller was implicated as being part of the 2012 Pin Street bowling alley robbery, along with other gang members, which involved a car chase and shootout with civilian victims.

"Today’s sentence brings an end to a very detailed investigation and extensive case involvingdangerous gang members," State Attorney Amira Fox wrote in a statement.

McMiller was arrested with 20 others on charges that the "Lake Boyz" were a criminal conspiracy in violation of Florida's RICO Act. Each of the defendants' bond was set at $1 million.

