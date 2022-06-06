Lake Butler man sentenced in illegal killing of black bears in Ocala National Forest

A Lake Butler man charged with illegally killing Black Bears in the Ocala National Forest in 2018 was sentenced in Marion County.

William Tyler Wood, 32, of Lake Butler was sentenced to a year in jail and 10 years’ probation after pleading guilty to animal cruelty and bear-baiting violations

Wood was one of nine people who were arrested by Florida Fish and Wildlife officials on charges of conspiracy, animal cruelty and bear-baiting violations in several Florida counties on both private and public lands.

Wood pleaded guilty to five counts of felony cruelty to animals, one count each of conspiracy, using an animal to fight or bait another animal, felony littering, unlawful use of a two-way communications device and unlawful taking of a black bear.

According to FWC officials, Wood and his co-defendants lured black bears with dog food, doughnuts, pastries and peanut butter in several areas throughout Baker, Flagler, Marion and Union counties.

Investigators said the defendants then used packs of dogs to chase and maul the black bears.

Officials said Wood and the others then recorded several of the attacks and posted the videos on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.





Never feed or approach bears, feeding bears can make them lose their natural fear of people

Remove wildlife feeders.

Store garbage in a sturdy shed or garage and then put it out on the morning of pickup rather than the night before.

Alert neighbors to bear activity. If you see a bear, let your neighbors know

Never leave pet food outdoors

Clean and store grills. Clean and degrease grills and smokers after each use.

