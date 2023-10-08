Lake Butler Vape Shop closed down after employees were caught selling narcotics to minors

The Union County Sheriff’s Office received information that the Lake Butler Vape Shop DBA as Smoke Haven Smoke Shop was selling illegal narcotics to minors.

Union County Sheriff’s Office agency started an immediate investigation by sending undercover law enforcement in to confirm the sale of illegal narcotics.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

At approximately 10:30 a.m. Friday October 6, UCSO served a search warrant on the Vape Shop (simultaneously Bradford County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on another related Vape Shop located in Starke, FL.).

Authorities state that the search warrant produced evidence of illegal narcotics packaged to distribute as well as illegal cannabis Vape oils.

Narcotics were seized that included a mixture of marijuana/hemp with high levels of THC oil.

The Suspect admitted to selling to numerous minors.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

19-year-old Jay Rami is currently facing charges of:

1 count of Felony Marijuana Sell

1 count of Felony Marijuana Possession with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Felony Sale of Synthetic Cannabinoids.

Investigation is on-going which could result in more arrests and/or charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Rami is currently booked into the Union County Jail.

UCSO sent out a big “thank you” to the community that informed he authorities of this illegal activity and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force Unit for assisting in the execution of the search warrant.

UCSO is also working closely with the City of Lake Butler to revoke their Business/Occupational License for running illegal activities.

Sheriff Brad Whitehead stated, “this type of behavior, selling illegal drugs to our children, WILL NOT be tolerated in Union County!!!”





[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read:





Read:





Read:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.