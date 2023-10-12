Lake Butler woman, 73, arrested for hit and run near University of Florida campus

A Lake Butler woman is behind bars after hitting a pedestrian with her car along West University Avenue and then driving away.

Betty Jean Alexander-Bacon, 73, was arrested by Gainesville police early Thursday morning after police said she struck a person crossing the street near the Univesity of Florida, one of the busiest sections and most densely pedestrian-populated areas of town.

An arrest report shows the crash happened around midnight by the 1300 block of West University Avenue, near The Standard complex and Northwest 13th Street. The pedestrian, whose name remains confidential under Marcy's Law, suffered a severe head wound, among others, and was bleeding when found, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

They were transported to UF Health Shands Hospital. No update on their status has been given.

More: Gainesville business owner arrested, admits to killing neighbor's cats with antifreeze

After hitting the person, police said Alexander-Bacon fled the scene without stopping to help the victim or render aid. She was pulled over about 20 minutes later on Northwest 13th Street about seven blocks − or 1.5 miles − from the crash where police saw her front windshield was "severely and noticeably damaged." Police said she had several opportunities to pull over sooner closer to the crash but didn't.

Her arrest report states that she told police she didn't know she hit a person and didn't initially notice her windshield was broken. Her bond has been set at $2,000 and she faces a felony charge for a hit and run.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Lake Butler woman arrested for hit and run near UF