A Lake Charles man has been charged in a Terrebonne Parish child sex crime investigation, authorities said.

Jerrid Lee Mills, 32, is charged with molestation of a juvenile under 13, indecent behavior with a juvenile and first-degree rape, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives began investigating Mills this month after receiving a complaint from an 18-year-old Terrebonne Parish resident who said the suspect sexually assaulted her in 2010, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim lived at several addresses throughout the parish, where the abuse occurred, authorities said. Mills was the live-in boyfriend of the juvenile’s mother during the time.

“The victim revealed very sensitive details of the abuse to detectives, where it was learned Mills had inappropriate sexual contact with the victim in Terrebonne Parish,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a release Wednesday. “Detectives learned through the investigation that the mother of the victim was unaware of the abuse that occurred while with Mills.”

Mills was arrested Tuesday in Lake Charles and was transported to the Terrebonne Parish jail, where he is being held on $1 million bail.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said he was proud of his detectives for their efforts.

“I am very passionate about protecting the children of our community, and this type of behavior will not be tolerated,” the sheriff said.

If convicted of first-degree rape, Mills faces a mandatory life sentence without early release.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Lake Charles man charged in Terrebonne child sex crime investigation